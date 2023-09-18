Are state-run grocery stores next?

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) is heading towards a pilot program for state-run grocery stores, Zero Hedge reports. Retailers like Walmart, Aldi, and Walgreens are leaving Chicago, thanks to rising tax rates and upticks in crime. So what does the socialist do? Well, what they always do. Rather than addressing the issues that are causing the problems, they turn to ever more government!

And there it is: state-run grocery stores are next. Lockdown, impoverish, unleash crime, drive out enterprise, and finally go full Soviet. https://t.co/gfOJuRj5zR — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) September 18, 2023

All Chicagoans deserve to live near convenient, affordable, healthy grocery options. We know access to grocery stores is already a challenge for many residents, especially on the South and West sides. A better, stronger, safer future is one where our youth and our communities have access to the tools and resources they need to thrive. My administration is committed to advancing innovative, whole-of-government approaches to address these inequities.

If history is any indicator, 'whole-of-government' approaches to inequities tend to always make those inequities worse, not better. We just have to wonder how shoplifters will be dealt with in government-run grocery stores...

But then they can set the prices low and that will fix everything pic.twitter.com/VcuEQq6No8 — dspec (@DillonS05248300) September 18, 2023

Johnson is in for a crash course in basic economics LOL

Meanwhile, ignorant Democrats are wetting their crusty panties over 'Russia'. Putin was right. The Dems are walking us down the same path as the former Soviet Union and the Woke are like the Bolsheviks. — BigAl&Co (@CoBigal) September 18, 2023

There is a term for this: 'useful idiots'. That is a naive or gullible person who is propagandized for a cause without fully understanding the goals and being used and manipulated by leaders. Sound familiar?

The DMV will become the neighborhood 7-11. 🤣 — Traveler Jeff (@travelerjeff1) September 18, 2023

They are screwing everything up so badly, so quickly, that they will try and sell this as the *only* answer. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) September 18, 2023

We're pretty sure that's the entire goal here. If Daddy Government can control your access to food and other goods, Daddy Government can control YOU.

Nothing works like government run grocery stores. Bread lines coming in 3...2.... — Ludwig von Rothbard (@BKH511) September 18, 2023

When I was a child in Iran, we experienced that, and the thought of it happening again fills me with fear — AustroPersian (@AustroPersian) September 18, 2023

Just goes to show you that there is nothing new under the sun. When will the left ever learn?

