Security cam footage surfaces of woman stealing bread to feed her family

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 12, 2023

Isn't that what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said about looting? They're just stealing bread to feed their families? They must have some really good bread at shops like Nordstrom and Coach.

This next bit of video is interesting because this officer-involved fatal shooting doesn't seem to have stirred Black Lives Matter. We're not seeing rioting and arson over the shooting death of Ta’kiya Young. Maybe there have been protests, but the cop's name isn't all over the news, so something is up.

In any case, here's security footage of Young stealing bread to feed her family:

BLM IS BIG MAD—CCTV footage has surfaced of a pregnant Ta’kiya Young stealing alcohol moments before she was shot by police.

After stealing multiple bottles of alcohol, Ta’Kiya leaves the store with 2 female accomplices, subsequently setting off the store’s anti theft alarms in the process.

Ta’Kiya hops in her black Lexus (parked in a handicap spot) as officers respond.

She is instructed several times to exit her vehicle but refuses.

She then accelerates towards one of the officers and is shot dead in the process.

The more you know.

There's another video taken from the bodycam of the cop Young tried to drive over.

So the new rules are that shoplifting is OK because the stores are insured anyway and it's just property. And it's wrong of the police to try to stop you from leaving with the stolen property, so just run them down.

***

Tags: BLACK LIVES MATTER

