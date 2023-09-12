Security cam footage surfaces of woman stealing bread to feed her family

Isn't that what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said about looting? They're just stealing bread to feed their families? They must have some really good bread at shops like Nordstrom and Coach.

This next bit of video is interesting because this officer-involved fatal shooting doesn't seem to have stirred Black Lives Matter. We're not seeing rioting and arson over the shooting death of Ta’kiya Young. Maybe there have been protests, but the cop's name isn't all over the news, so something is up.

In any case, here's security footage of Young stealing bread to feed her family:

BLM IS BIG MAD—CCTV footage has surfaced of a pregnant Ta’kiya Young stealing alcohol moments before she was shot by police.



After stealing multiple bottles of alcohol, Ta’Kiya leaves the store with 2 female accomplices, subsequently setting off the store’s anti theft alarms in… pic.twitter.com/pBhas6m77g — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) September 11, 2023

BLM IS BIG MAD—CCTV footage has surfaced of a pregnant Ta’kiya Young stealing alcohol moments before she was shot by police. After stealing multiple bottles of alcohol, Ta’Kiya leaves the store with 2 female accomplices, subsequently setting off the store’s anti theft alarms in the process. Ta’Kiya hops in her black Lexus (parked in a handicap spot) as officers respond. She is instructed several times to exit her vehicle but refuses. She then accelerates towards one of the officers and is shot dead in the process. The more you know.

There's another video taken from the bodycam of the cop Young tried to drive over.

stealing or taking off is not a reason to muder another human being. The sooner these pretend humans understand this=the better this world will be. @AmiriKing — andujar (@andujar571) September 11, 2023

that ratio tho… — KMS (@GaslightGroupie) September 12, 2023

When you misuse the term "murder" this way you establish yourself as a lying troll who should be ignored. Was that your intent? — EndOfPatience #🟦 (@EndOfPatienceV2) September 11, 2023

Trying to run over a cop justifies a shooting. Just think if she wasn’t a thief she would be alive today. — Ted Gado (@TedGado) September 11, 2023

Good thing nobody was murdered then — RG | Eternal Bones (@Eternal_Bones1) September 11, 2023

She tried to run the officer over with her car. 100% justified use of deadly force. If she hadn’t accelerated at the officer she’d be alive and probably out of jail by now. — Onlytheyoung7526 (@Onlytheyoung751) September 11, 2023

Hitting a police officer or anyone, is felony assault! Hitting an officer with your vehicle brings it to a new level, she was fleeing during an attempted “stop” so to speak. Stop defending criminals! — Victoria McClernon (@ToriRosesTruth) September 11, 2023

She AIMED at the officer.

SELF-DEFENSE is a basic and fundamental RIGHT of HONEST people.

Let's STOP glorifying crime and finding excuses for any deleterious behavior.

It is NEVER their fault according to you, right ?

You have no sense of what PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY means! — TeslaBoomerPapa (@TeslaBoomerPapa) September 11, 2023

Well trying to run over an officer (or anyone for that matter) is justification for shooting back in self-defense at anyone who is trying to run over them. It doesn’t matter who you are, or what color your skin is. — SupportTrump24 (@VAGentelman) September 11, 2023

You have never had a car accelerate towards you have you. — James R Buse (@jamesrbuse) September 12, 2023

When you don't put yourself in that situation, you really won't ever have to accept a consequence. When you do what the cop says you won't get shot.



Moral of the story for you to understand is that you have choices and depending on the choice you make is up to you. — Jdog2 (@BarMan305) September 12, 2023

As soon as people can follow the basic laws of society, we will no longer have these issues. — Tim Widd (@twwhid) September 12, 2023

Why does accountability begin and end with the officer? What about the criminal?



Did you know if you try driving your car towards the same officer asking you to get out of the car with his gun already drawn, it might result in some sort of escalation? — manbearpig (@chiguirii) September 11, 2023

And there it is.....The reason society has been going down the tubes. The professional victim class whose supporters can accept no individual responsibilitiy no matter what the crime. — Python22 (@Python1922) September 12, 2023

So the new rules are that shoplifting is OK because the stores are insured anyway and it's just property. And it's wrong of the police to try to stop you from leaving with the stolen property, so just run them down.

