Maybe Stop Robbing the Stores: Walgreens Closing Fourth Location in Boston

Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on January 16, 2024

Crime is a problem, and in many major cities, crime isn't prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. That encourages repeat offenders to, well, repeat.

And when that starts to impact businesses, those businesses shutter up and pull out.

In Boston, Walgreens is closing its fourth location because of the crime. One study showed that shoplifting was up 38% in June of 2023 versus June of 2019. In New York, retailers have lost $4.4 billion to shoplifting.

People are not happy, as you see in the video.

The Western Journal reports (emphasis added):

As Walgreens prepares to close a store in Boston’s crime-ridden Roxbury neighborhood, residents are outraged.

“This Walgreens is critical, not just to this community but the surrounding communities and the seniors,” said Rev. Miniard Culpepper during a Friday protest outside the pharmacy, according to WBZ-TV.

The store is scheduled to close on Jan. 31. The nearest Walgreens location that will remain for Roxbury residents is about a mile away.

Customer Lucille Culpepper-Jones, who is calling for the store to remain open, said she cannot visit the next-nearest Walgreens because she would not feel safe making that walk alone, according to The Boston Globe.

The store’s closure comes as retail theft is on the rise in many urban areas.

It would be nice if someone asked Ms. Culpepper-Jones why she doesn't feel safe making the walk to the other Walgreens. We're guessing it has to do with uncontrolled crime in the area.

Yes, they should.

As should the government. The basic function of government is to protect the people and communities. Boston -- like many other major cities -- is failing to do that.

You get the government you vote for, unfortunately.

This is unsustainable and should not be tolerated.

No, it's not the business' responsibility.

It's tremendously entitled.

No, that's on the Left and Democrats. But we repeat ourselves.

It really is a pathology: everyone is to blame but the people who steal or commit other crimes.

Yes, they should be. Where are the leaders? Where are the police? The DA?

Gee, if only there was a way.

The solution is that simple.

They wouldn't know how to run a lemonade stand, let alone a business like Walgreens.

The rampant theft -- and it's brazen and organized in many places -- is the problem. Failing to police communities, to hold criminals accountable, and to enforce the laws are the problem.

Walgreens closing stores is not.

But innocent people -- like the soon-to-be-laid-off employees -- suffer because Democrats run cities into the ground.

