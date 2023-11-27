Beg Your Pardon? You Want to Make WHAT Kind of Jurassic Park Movie?
Deadspin Demands NFL Speak Out Against Chiefs Fan Wearing 'Blackface'
Hamas Makes Released Mother Write a Thank-You Note for the 'Babysitting'
Wolfson Hospital: Israeli Hostages Released By Hamas Were Malnourished, Went Days Without...
Guy Surrounded By Ice, Bundled Up In Winter Coat, Hat Says End Fossil...
'Terrorizing Hostage Children to the Last Moment.' Video Shows Palestinians Harassing Host...
Ireland: We Must Restrict Rights For The ’Greater Good’
CNN Tries to Shame Companies That Haven't Pulled Ads From X Over Elon...
New York Post Falls Flat on Its Face Trying to Dunk on Elon...
WATCH (Lack of) Education Secretary Cardona TOTALLY Butcher Famous Reagan Quote About Gove...
No Wonder Antisemitism is Growing on College Campuses - Professors Explain Why Hamas...
Twitter Discusses Study Showing Trans People Are 109% More Likely To Have 'Long...
Biden Makes Bizarre Claim About Why Hamas Attacked Israel on October 7
'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber...

New York Retailers Lost $4.4 BILLION In 2022 Thanks To Organized Shoplifting Rings

Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on November 27, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
Advertisement


$4.4 billion is a lot of money. A lot.

And that's what New York retailers lost in 2022 thanks to organized shoplifting rings.

That's lost wages. Lost benefits. Lost tax revenue. Shuttered stores. Lost jobs.

The New York Post writes:

Retailers across New York state say there’s no end in sight to the rising epidemic of organized shoplifting rings — and warn it could lead to more store closures, increased costs for consumers and threats of violence against store employees.

Store owners said they lost $4.4 billion last year as a result of retail theft — which they say adds to the urgency for Gov. Kathy Hochul to crack down.

However, Hochul vetoed a bipartisan bill last week — to the chagrin of store owners — that would have created a task force to combat organized theft.

Hochul rejected a proposal that would have created a 15-member panel made up of experts appointed by the governor, Legislature and the state attorney general that would have put together a list of recommendations to respond to retail theft.

The Retail Council of New York State, the Albany-based lobbying group which represents retailers statewide, said it was “extremely disappointed” by Hochul’s veto.

We don't need a panel to recommend how to address retail theft.

Recommended

'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Put the thieves in prison.

Problem solved.

The consequences are far reaching, but the Left never thinks about that. They're too busy virtue signaling and running cover for criminals.

Yes, they did.

And voters elected a lot of the people who pushed these policies.

They have their priorities, after all.

That which is rewarded is repeated.

Advertisement

You can't appeal to the goodness of people who are determined to commit crimes.

Like we said, far reaching consequences.

And innocent people suffer.

But the governor and the politicians who put forth the policies causing this don't suffer the consequences, so they don't care.

Their stores don't close. They don't struggle to pay increased prices. They're not going to lose a job in retail when their store shutters due to theft.

They think it's just money and retailers can absorb these losses, or make insurance claims.

That's not how it works, though.

Advertisement

And that'll impact the entire state.

The one job of the state is to protect the life and property of its citizens. It's not doing that.

What a novel concept!

Probably. Only the voters can change this.

***

Editor's Note: This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60. Join Twitchy VIP here.

Tags: BUSINESS ECONOMY NEW YORK NYC THEFT KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun
Chad Felix Greene
Deadspin Demands NFL Speak Out Against Chiefs Fan Wearing 'Blackface'
Brett T.
Guy Surrounded By Ice, Bundled Up In Winter Coat, Hat Says End Fossil Fuels To Stop Global Warming
Amy Curtis
The Jokes Write Themselves: Jill Biden Decorates White House for Christmas With the WORST Theme
Grateful Calvin
Ireland: We Must Restrict Rights For The ’Greater Good’
Amy Curtis
Hamas Makes Released Mother Write a Thank-You Note for the 'Babysitting'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement