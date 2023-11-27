New York Retailers Lost $4.4 BILLION In 2022 Thanks To Organized Shoplifting Rings

The people that never shut up about sustainability probably think this is sustainable.



$4.4 billion is a lot of money. A lot.

And that's what New York retailers lost in 2022 thanks to organized shoplifting rings.

That's lost wages. Lost benefits. Lost tax revenue. Shuttered stores. Lost jobs.

NY retailers lost $4.4 billion due to organized shoplifting rings in 2022: group https://t.co/1AX4NX1ysf pic.twitter.com/VpbqxrpslI — New York Post (@nypost) November 27, 2023

The New York Post writes:

Retailers across New York state say there’s no end in sight to the rising epidemic of organized shoplifting rings — and warn it could lead to more store closures, increased costs for consumers and threats of violence against store employees. Store owners said they lost $4.4 billion last year as a result of retail theft — which they say adds to the urgency for Gov. Kathy Hochul to crack down. However, Hochul vetoed a bipartisan bill last week — to the chagrin of store owners — that would have created a task force to combat organized theft. Hochul rejected a proposal that would have created a 15-member panel made up of experts appointed by the governor, Legislature and the state attorney general that would have put together a list of recommendations to respond to retail theft. The Retail Council of New York State, the Albany-based lobbying group which represents retailers statewide, said it was “extremely disappointed” by Hochul’s veto.

We don't need a panel to recommend how to address retail theft.

Put the thieves in prison.

Problem solved.

False impression shows a picture of an arrest.. there aren’t any arrests.. it would be a much lower cost to society to enforce laws against crime.. and have real consequences as was intended.. but I guess there are always consequences .. stores closing... People moving away.. — Random LGBFJB (@agiletopper) November 27, 2023

The consequences are far reaching, but the Left never thinks about that. They're too busy virtue signaling and running cover for criminals.

Dem soft-on-crime policies, DAs, and judges enabled this. — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) November 27, 2023

Yes, they did.

And voters elected a lot of the people who pushed these policies.

Police are too busy putting parents at PTA meetings on terrorist watch lists to be bothered — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) November 27, 2023

They have their priorities, after all.

When you have a turnstile Justice system that includes cashless bail then you get what you asked for.



They have no fear of the cops, lawyers or judges because the know they will get away with it and be out doing it again. — SEMI-(REDACTED)🇺🇸 (@SemiRedacted) November 27, 2023

That which is rewarded is repeated.

Fear of consequences is the only thing that keeps a significant number of people from doing horrific things.



Let’s not pretend we live in a warm and fuzzy world. There is evil.



But you eliminate consequences, there is nothing to stop the worst of human nature. https://t.co/Ux9nNEi4n3 — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) November 27, 2023

You can't appeal to the goodness of people who are determined to commit crimes.

Pharmacy theft in particular is horrible for NYC. People of color lose their jobs, seniors lose a place to access their medication, and the vacant space is too expensive to find a replacement tenant.



The empty storefront then becomes a magnet for more homelessness & drug use. https://t.co/NYrNxCaTX5 — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) November 27, 2023

Like we said, far reaching consequences.

And innocent people suffer.

Retail theft is destroying our state and ravaging our small businesses. Pro-criminal policies from #OnePartyRule in Albany continues to enable this crime surge, allowing ZERO repercussions for criminals who are repeatedly arrested and let go. https://t.co/RR9nnyIgDC — NYS Senate Republicans (@nysenategop) November 27, 2023

But the governor and the politicians who put forth the policies causing this don't suffer the consequences, so they don't care.

Their stores don't close. They don't struggle to pay increased prices. They're not going to lose a job in retail when their store shutters due to theft.

The people that never shut up about sustainability probably think this is sustainable.



It is not. https://t.co/eQluj20vI4 — MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) November 27, 2023

They think it's just money and retailers can absorb these losses, or make insurance claims.

That's not how it works, though.

In separate but related news, $150billion in annual corporate taxes is actively planning to take its cash registers elsewhere. https://t.co/0SvquQ37OL — Ed Kirwan (@ed_kirwan) November 27, 2023

And that'll impact the entire state.

There needs to be a class action suit against the city for failure to fulfill basic security. https://t.co/Trofzm1UH0 — notsurewhatname 🟦 (@lostinwtnj) November 27, 2023

The one job of the state is to protect the life and property of its citizens. It's not doing that.

I know this sounds crazy, but maybe we should think about putting them in jail. https://t.co/K5SzdF6bAd — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) November 27, 2023

What a novel concept!

And guess who they’ll vote for in the next election https://t.co/fATbfZ8Toy — Cubby 🇺🇸 (@kbaxterwilliams) November 27, 2023

Probably. Only the voters can change this.

