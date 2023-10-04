DC CVS empties its shelves in anticipation of shoplifting and looting

Colorado baker heads to the state supreme court AGAIN to fight coerced speech...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 04, 2023

Boy, this video takes us back to the days of "Empty Shelves Joe," where store shelves were bare and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was on extended paternity leave while the supply chain buckled.

According to Allison Papson of FOX 5 DC, this video wasn't taken after looting — this was done by the employees in preparation for looting.

Sierra Fox reports:

The shelves are mostly bare at a CVS store in D.C.'s Columbia Heights neighborhood and people who live in the area are concerned.

"It makes me not want to shop there to be honest. I just go in there and get my prescription and then when I need other things, I go elsewhere because there’s nothing there to get," said Ilana Miller, CVS Customer.

According to staff who work there, 45 or more kids are regularly going in to steal chips and drinks before school, after school, and late at night.

CVS employees have been alerted that thieves are aware of when new shipments come in and that's when they target the store. They also say that street vendors are allegedly paying people to steal so they can re-sell it and make a profit.

"Street vendors."

We've seen video of a Target where every shelf is locked and an employee has to open them for you. CVS, it seems, is just emptying the shelves in anticipation.

The most recent post we did on CVS was the CEO inviting Ibram X. Kendi to teach employees how Americans are "completely soaked in racist ideas." That's the priority at headquarters.

Now that shoplifters have chased out all of the grocery stores in one district of Chicago, the mayor has come up with the bright idea of opening a city-owned and operated grocery store. Yeah, that'll work.

Hopefully, they steal some condoms.

That would be a brilliant idea if you could get the cops to go along with it.

And that's the problem, isn't it? There's no disincentive to being a looter or shoplifter, nor is there any moral code operating that says stealing is wrong.

That's a thought.

