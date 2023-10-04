DC CVS empties its shelves in anticipation of shoplifting and looting

Boy, this video takes us back to the days of "Empty Shelves Joe," where store shelves were bare and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was on extended paternity leave while the supply chain buckled.

According to Allison Papson of FOX 5 DC, this video wasn't taken after looting — this was done by the employees in preparation for looting.

CVS store shelves bare as thieves in DC plan robberies around delivery times, workers say https://t.co/O4YMnhroYZ pic.twitter.com/ZnryH8IpeV — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) October 4, 2023

Sierra Fox reports:

The shelves are mostly bare at a CVS store in D.C.'s Columbia Heights neighborhood and people who live in the area are concerned. "It makes me not want to shop there to be honest. I just go in there and get my prescription and then when I need other things, I go elsewhere because there’s nothing there to get," said Ilana Miller, CVS Customer. According to staff who work there, 45 or more kids are regularly going in to steal chips and drinks before school, after school, and late at night. CVS employees have been alerted that thieves are aware of when new shipments come in and that's when they target the store. They also say that street vendors are allegedly paying people to steal so they can re-sell it and make a profit.

"Street vendors."

We've seen video of a Target where every shelf is locked and an employee has to open them for you. CVS, it seems, is just emptying the shelves in anticipation.

The most recent post we did on CVS was the CEO inviting Ibram X. Kendi to teach employees how Americans are "completely soaked in racist ideas." That's the priority at headquarters.

Next up is they will complain about food deserts. — SirWinston (@SirWinston85) October 4, 2023

Now that shoplifters have chased out all of the grocery stores in one district of Chicago, the mayor has come up with the bright idea of opening a city-owned and operated grocery store. Yeah, that'll work.

That's a lot of bread for their families. — Nick (@nick_thatguy411) October 4, 2023

kind of ironic all that's left on the shelves is bread, considering AOC screams "they're stealing bread to feed their children."

fun times — jabroni capital (@JabroniCapital) October 4, 2023

I bet resume paper is still in stock. — Patches (@GhostofPatches) October 4, 2023

Hopefully, they steal some condoms.

This happened at a CVS in Bethesda yesterday too. — broccoli (@eaturbroccoli__) October 4, 2023

So robbers know the planned times and CVS doesn’t let the police know the planned times they are being robbed? Makes perfect sense. — MFran (@MaryAva97836604) October 4, 2023

Hide GPS trackers in some high-value items and let them get stolen. Police then raid wherever they end up. Done. — Snow Bumble (@CJGarrett9) October 4, 2023

That would be a brilliant idea if you could get the cops to go along with it.

Don’t make any sense. What’s the use in restocking the store. Close it down. — Terry King (@RiverdaleKingz) October 4, 2023

The efficiency and ingenuity they're willing to demonstrate to be thieves but not contributing members of society. — We/They Love War (Pastiche Rigger) (@harry_tickle12) October 4, 2023

And that's the problem, isn't it? There's no disincentive to being a looter or shoplifter, nor is there any moral code operating that says stealing is wrong.

Any DC resident who voted Democrat voted for this. — John C. Randolph (@NSResponder) October 4, 2023

I’ve signed strong anti-crime laws in Florida, and as a result, crime is at a 50-year low.



Washington, DC, should try Florida’s approach and hold criminals accountable. https://t.co/gsd3Lode0Q — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 4, 2023

That's a thought.

***

