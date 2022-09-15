So far illegal immigrants from southern states have been sent to New York City, Chicago and other cities. Ironically, the mayors of cities that call themselves a “sanctuary” for illegal immigrants are angered by the move. More recently illegal immigrants have been sent to VP Kamala Harris’ residence in DC, and Martha’s Vineyard has declared a state of emergency:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) flew two planes with migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in the latest move by some governors to relocate the endless groups of people to other states.

“Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations. States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies,” said Communications Director Taryn Fenske.

John Hayward has wonderfully summed up the reason this is angering lefties:

Bingo!

Trending

Read the entire thread. It ends this way:

More of exposing Democrats and the elite libs who vote for them to the effects of the very policies they support, please!

In the end, however, the country needs a president who wants to stop the flow of illegals at the border and isn’t intentionally creating crises.

***

Related:

John Hayward thread masterfully explains why voters are giving ‘Never Trump’ Republicans like Liz Cheney the boot

John Hayward’s latest thread shines a vital spotlight on the Left’s sinister war on working Americans

MMFA senior fellow blames Tucker Carlson for giving Ron DeSantis the idea to do ‘depraved stuff’ like send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsGov. Greg AbbottGov. Ron DeSantisillegal immigrationJoe BidenJohn Haywardopen bordersanctuary cities