So far illegal immigrants from southern states have been sent to New York City, Chicago and other cities. Ironically, the mayors of cities that call themselves a “sanctuary” for illegal immigrants are angered by the move. More recently illegal immigrants have been sent to VP Kamala Harris’ residence in DC, and Martha’s Vineyard has declared a state of emergency:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) flew two planes with migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in the latest move by some governors to relocate the endless groups of people to other states. “Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations. States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies,” said Communications Director Taryn Fenske.

John Hayward has wonderfully summed up the reason this is angering lefties:

Shipping a tiny fraction of illegal aliens to blue states and elite enclaves is the most brilliant political move of the new century. We should have done it a long time ago. Now, let's find more ways to drag those bubbled hypocrites into the world they made for the rest of us. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2022

Bingo!

It's a pity we have to drop busloads of illegals into the backyards of bubbled elites to get them to give a damn about the border crisis they created – but that's absolutely where we are. Decades of appealing to their sense of duty to the American people sure as hell didn't work. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2022

For decades, the open-borders scam artists have acted like there is zero cost to dismantling border security, therefore anyone who objects to their policies must be an unthinking racist. They could not admit there was any downside to mass migration. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2022

Read the entire thread. It ends this way:

So yes, it looks like the only way to bring attention to these issues was dumping a tiny fraction of illegals – 15 minutes worth of border crossings on a slow day – into the laps of Democrat elites. It turns out it was much more than a stunt – it was a revelation. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2022

And along the way, we're forcing Dem potentates to admit their corrupt, incompetent, degenerate one-party regimes are absolutely incapable of handling a fraction of the costs that "red" border states deal with every damn day. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 15, 2022

More of exposing Democrats and the elite libs who vote for them to the effects of the very policies they support, please!

It really is. It shows that Democrat policies suck, and when they are forced to deal with the consequences, they run screaming in the other direction, and blame Republicans. — Jacktogon (@jacktogon) September 15, 2022

Exactly! Make them put their money where their mouth is. Drop the rest on Bill Gates' farmland. Plenty of space, lots of work. — Bill Barclay (@Battleaxe24) September 15, 2022

Oh sweet truth. If the elites we're not insulated from the outcomes of their decisions it would be a better, more just world. — Pepsi (@pepsithedog2) September 15, 2022

In the end, however, the country needs a president who wants to stop the flow of illegals at the border and isn’t intentionally creating crises.

***

Related:

John Hayward thread masterfully explains why voters are giving ‘Never Trump’ Republicans like Liz Cheney the boot

John Hayward’s latest thread shines a vital spotlight on the Left’s sinister war on working Americans

MMFA senior fellow blames Tucker Carlson for giving Ron DeSantis the idea to do ‘depraved stuff’ like send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!