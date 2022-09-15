Ron DeSantis flew a bunch of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard yesterday, and the liberals are very upset. They claim it’s because they don’t like to see human beings being exploited in political stunts, but if they were being honest, they’d admit that that’s just something they say so they don’t have to acknowledge why they’re really upset: they don’t like migrants in their backyards.

And Media Matters senior fellow Matthew Gertz thinks that DeSantis is taking his cues straight from Fox News host Tucker Carlson. As Gertz notes, in a July episode of Carlson’s show, Carlson touched on the fact that Martha’s Vineyard, despite being a popular place for wealthy compassionate and tolerant Democrats to call home, is strikingly not very racially diverse. And, according to Gertz, that’s just the sort of talk that leads to the “depraved stuff” we’re seeing from DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott:

Anyway when GOPers do depraved stuff it's worth looking for the Fox host who suggested it. Tucker Carlson, July 26: "[Martha's Vineyard residents] are begging for more diversity. Why not send migrants there, in huge numbers?" pic.twitter.com/R7Gvj9PsBE — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 15, 2022

“Depraved stuff”?

Is there something inherently depraved about sending desperate migrants to a wealthy white enclave, where residents have the financial resources to really help them? Is there something inherently depraved about Martha’s Vineyard? Where exactly is the depravity, Matthew?

If Martha's Vineyard is so depraved, why did Obama buy an enormous estate there? https://t.co/1mWBxF5i53 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 15, 2022

Is it not in a "Sanctuary state"? What's actually "depraved" about asking Democrats/Democrat voters to actually support the positions they push for (at least in the media). https://t.co/zjsNLXHgeZ — F-15 Owners Club President (@WarDamnGunners) September 15, 2022

why is illegal immigrants going to martha's vineyard "depraved?" because the rich white people don't want to personally house them and used church services instead? https://t.co/U5bN9N9GER — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) September 15, 2022

Matt here is mad that illegal immigrants are going to sanctuary cities. Matt here is racist. Don't be like Matt. https://t.co/dABNOq5dd2 — ThickenParm (@msmHypocrisy) September 15, 2022

***

***

