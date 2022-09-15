As we told you earlier, lefties are all in a rage because migrants who entered illegally through Biden’s open southern border are now being sent to places such as Martha’s Vineyard and even the VP’s residence in Washington, DC (Harris recently claimed that the “border is secure” and is being shown that no, it’s not). Additionally and ironically, Democrat mayors of “sanctuary cities” such as Chicago and New York City are also complaining about illegals being bused to their towns.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said this is “sick and dehumanizing”:

Deeply deeply sick and dehumanizing to fling human beings somewhere vindictively. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 15, 2022

Yep, there’s nothing more “dehumanizing” than being sent to ::checks notes:: Martha’s Vineyard.

Yeah, they should stay under those Texas overpasses where they belong. https://t.co/dJ1e7D6A9K — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) September 15, 2022

Sending people willingly getting on a bus or plane to some of the wealthiest places on Earth is dehumanizing. This guy is not only stupid. He a damn racist on top of it. https://t.co/SBPN44i5qy — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) September 15, 2022

Are many of these places “sanctuary cities” or not? Liberals seem to suddenly oppose their own policies once they start negatively affecting them.

Deeply sick and dehumanizing to send poor people where Barack Obama has a $14 million beachfront mansion https://t.co/9orQyQJo5t — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 15, 2022

Oh the humanity!

“Rural areas are racist, bigoted, backwards hellholes.” “Bussing immigrants to enlighten sanctuary cities is dehumanizing.” https://t.co/gZPRfUYQrm — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 15, 2022

TFW the poor brown people show up in your vacation spot and you’re upset about it https://t.co/Wecy3P0qFV — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 15, 2022

It basically depends on what your definition of “sick and dehumanizing” is…

do you also find it sickening when human beings drown trying to cross our border because they are told it's open? or when children are human trafficked across the border? or when illegal drugs are brought into our country and destroy communities? get a grip. — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 15, 2022

That’s not a problem apparently, but sending them to Martha’s Vineyard is some sort of human rights violation.

When the Biden administration flies illegal immigrants in the dead of night all over the country, does the Left accuse the White House of “flinging” them around in a sick and dehumanizing way?

Where are they supposed to go, you hypocrite? Biden "flings" them all over the country. Just not lily white Liberal enclaves where you live. This is a national crisis you refuse to acknowledge. Now you are paying attention? Only now? — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) September 15, 2022

In a way, maybe Hayes is correct:

He’s right. No one should have to go to New York City. https://t.co/d6Fdsfwde3 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 15, 2022

Yep, maybe it IS dehumanizing to send people to places that liberals have been running into the ground for decades.

UPDATE: LOL…

