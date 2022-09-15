Gov. Greg Abbott has graciously taken action to get migrants out of the backwards, knuckle-dragging, right-wing hellhole that is Texas and send them to the utopian paradise that is the sanctuary city of Washington, D.C. And what better first stop could there be than near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence? After all, Harris has been quite open about her belief in open borders.

BREAKING: The state of Texas has just sent two buses of migrants to VP Kamala Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington D.C., just days after she repeatedly claimed that the border is “secure”. Bus just arrived a short time ago. https://t.co/WmU4cpaGf0 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 15, 2022

Two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas, arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning. Between 75 and 100 people who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The group includes migrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico. Multiple migrants, asked by Fox News Digital, said they think the border is open, contrary to what Harris said Sunday during an interview. This latest convoy of buses arrived just hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed through on his similar promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states, sending two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.

Let’s be clear about something: there’s something inherently sad about what’s going on. Migrants led by the Biden administration and liberal politicians to believe that the southern border is effectively nonexistent are now part of a P.R. pingpong game, and it’s difficult not to feel pity for them.

That said, though, if you’re looking for someone to blame for setting that pingpong game into motion, you’ve got to look at the Biden administration and Democrats, because it’s on them. They built this. They made this happen.

BREAKING: Two buses of 101 migrants mostly from Venezuela arrive outside @VP Harris house in DC sent by @GregAbbott_TX – one migrant telling me he believes the border is “open” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Q70utdE4k0 — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 15, 2022

Kamala Harris may have said that the border is “secure,” but evidently there are a lot of migrants who didn’t get the memo. This migrant explaining that he believes the southern border is wide open likely speaks for many other migrants:

Illegal immigrant to @GriffJenkins: “The border is open…it’s open because we enter, we come in, free — no problem.” pic.twitter.com/vUKf1E6kb3 — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) September 15, 2022

Kamala Harris on Sunday: "The border is secure." Illegal immigrant outside of Kamala Harris' residence this morning: "It's open, not closed. The border is open…Everybody believes that the border is open. It's open because we enter. We come in. Free!" pic.twitter.com/jLghLxPSTa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2022

Now that they’re there, perhaps Kamala Harris would like to come out and explain to them that the border is ackshually secure and that they’ll have to turn around and head back to where they came from.

Greg Abbott may have put them on Kamala Harris’ doorstep, but that’s only because the Biden administration has consistently led these people to believe that they could cross the border with impunity, despite the protestations of Texas border towns.

This 👇 Unbelievable! You can't even blame these people for coming. https://t.co/KQdrudTI1U — Charlene (@ChareneAnn) September 15, 2022

