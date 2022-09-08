Oh, Chris Hayes, he’s the gift that keeps on givin’ to loyal Twitchy readers. He just does not seem to think things through before tweeting, and last night was no exception. He suggested that Greg Gutfeld’s discussion on Democrat Party demographics (young, angry single women) should run as an ad in swing states. Ok, but Greg Gutfeld is mostly about making fun of the Left and he is NOT running for anything so how would this help? We suppose maybe he thinks Greg is just another generally scary human being and because he is on FOX just seeing his face will drive the women to the polls?

Just clip this and run it in swing states, honestly. https://t.co/ioOSvwkQf5 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 8, 2022

Many people had questions and as always with the Internet, there were a few jokes as well.

Let’s get this party started!

Below is a legitimate question but we doubt she gets an answer.

Chris, do you believe that the majority of Americans agree with elective abortion up until the birth of the child? Because that’s what you’re saying here. — LADacted ◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️ ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) September 8, 2022

A few had similar thoughts to this editor: Greg Gutfeld is NOT on the ballot.

I didn't realize Gutfield was running for public office in the swing states. https://t.co/xMRaIEZoh2 — Regs (@r3gulations) September 8, 2022

it'll surely hurt greg gutfeld's chances in the general. pic.twitter.com/wMt4XBA08q — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 8, 2022

Seeing no problem with the video clip, many just accepted the terms of the proposal.

Your terms are acceptable. https://t.co/i4uwYs49Cs — Joe Fox (@foxyorthodoxy) September 8, 2022

Your term are acceptable. Rachel Maddow impersonator. 🤡 — Ultra ████ Nuclear Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶☢️ (@shoveitjack) September 8, 2022

Since we here at Twitchy are fully aware that Hayes is far Left we know he thinks Greg is the one who is in the wrong but somebody had to ask the question.

Is Hayes arguing that he's wrong or that he's right? 🤔 https://t.co/Y74xw9ij3M — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) September 8, 2022

After asking that question we found a user who thought it was a great idea for an ad, but to be used FOR the GOP, not against them.

For the next one, we are pretty sure the tweeter was talking about Greg but the QT looks like it is about Mr. Hayes and we agreed with that idea so it made the list.

I am a happy, middle-aged, married man. Also a democrat. This guy is an a-hole. https://t.co/Exkc0wTBHz — Bob Sciubba (@sciubs) September 8, 2022

YES, there are those on the left who are just fine with being ghouls and many of them run for office and often win elections.

Well gee, why don’t you ask Governor Blackface to do a promo for it? You know… the former VA Governor who championed third trimester abortions and said if a baby survived abortion, they’d keep it comfortable & resuscitate it “if the mother desires.”

Otherwise, 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/hQjxcZYErr — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) September 8, 2022

Chris always has some tactic to get out the vote and we can see this user liked pointing it out with a nice little touch of sass.

Chris tweeting his safe words: clip, run and swing to motivate voting. https://t.co/NMPaB7WXXb — Ms.Extreme Salt (@SaltyMom10) September 8, 2022

Finally, we can only LOL.

Just clip this and run it as a feminine hygiene products commercial, honestly. https://t.co/HL1ztQAp1o pic.twitter.com/af7IRSnugk — Lizzy 🍂🍁 (@LizzyLouWhom) September 8, 2022

Ummm… nothing like Chris Hayes for those heavy days …

HA! Ok it is maybe a tiny bit gross, but it is funny!

Never change Chris, we hope you continue to bless us with laughter for many days to come.