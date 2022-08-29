We’ve basically lost count of the number of posts we’ve done featuring threads from conservative author and commentator John Hayward. Suffice it to say, we’ve done a lot of posts. But we can’t really help ourselves, can we? After all, Hayward has a real knack for zeroing in on a particular aspect of leftism (or leftism as a whole) and just absolutely eviscerating it point by point.

And that’s exactly what he’s done once again today. All the Biden administration and Democrats’ business about taxpayer-funded student loan debt “forgiveness” is a quintessential example — and there are many, to be sure — of the Left’s deception when it comes to the working class. Powerful leftists profess to be operating in the best interests of working Americans, but that in fact could not be further from the truth. As Hayward points out, the Left is actually operating to systematically and completely demoralize and subjugate the millions of Americans who work hard to make lives for themselves and for their families.

Read this thread and understand that leftism is a force that will not rest until it has destroyed everything that we as Americans have ever held dear:

That’s how it’s supposed to be. That’s called capitalism. That’s called freedom.

Leftism is just slavery, dressed up in faux benevolence.

Give leftism your faith and it will take everything you’ve got.

