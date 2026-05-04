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DataRepublican Looks at Death Threats on Miles Taylor’s Leaky UndoTrump Website

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 04, 2026
Twitchy

As Sam reported on Sunday, lefties were in a panic after DataRepublican revealed that a website called GTFO ICE, started by Miles "Anonymous" Taylor, was anything but anonymous. Taylor, former Google Head of National Security Policy, launched a site that collects your full name, email, phone number, and ZIP code to join an anti-ICE "rapid response network," and then shares that information via a public API. Lefty actor Mark Ruffalo was one of more than 17,000 people whose data was made public.

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"The man who ran the third-largest federal department (250,000 employees, $60 billion budget) who oversaw election security architecture and led counterterrorism operations, then served as Google's Head of National Security Policy, can't secure a sign-up form," she wrote.

Now, DataRepublican is back with a look at another of Taylor's leaky sites, this one unveiled as a prank on April 1.

The post continues

… an open API. That site halted sign-ups and is still "under construction."

But Taylor's organization DEFIANCE[.]org didn't just build one leaky site. They built two. On the same server.

UndoTrump[.]org — launched April 1, 2026 as an "April Fools' joke" — collects names, emails, and political messages from people signing up for fictional "Removal Parties" at government buildings. The White House Ballroom. The Kennedy Center. The DOJ. Battleships.

4,000+ signup records. 3,300+ unique people. Same vulnerability. Same API. Same zero authentication.

And this one has death threats against a sitting President in the database.

The man who was deputy chief of staff for the department that houses the Secret Service couldn't secure a sign-up form. Again.

As always, patience as I pull together the thread.

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"This is important to me because he's not a real president he's an imposter who rather rape, kill and eat babies and children. He needs to be executed publicly and on live television."

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"… deeply involved."

The post continues:

… database with death threats against the President.

Two sites. One server. Zero security. Federal criminal exposure.

The man who ran homeland security couldn't secure a sign-up form. Twice.

Ironically, the guy who was allowed to publish a New York Times op-ed and a book anonymously is free to collect others' information and make it public.

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And Taylor keeps getting invited as a guest on cable news shows for his great insight.

***

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