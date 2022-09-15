“The View” ladies love themselves some hot topics, and today, the hottest topic so far as been Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott busing migrants to Washington, D.C., and the inherently “depraved” nature of that.

Needless to say, Whoopi Goldberg is very, very upset with DeSantis right now, and she thinks he’s a “bonehead” for being willing to play hardball and force the Democrats to put their money where their mouths are:

Whoopi calls Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) a "bonehead" and "nasty" for sending illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard. "I thought we asked people to come here," she snarked. She tied to compare the illegals to his great-great-grandma who legally immigrated from Italy. pic.twitter.com/BMMfNfc0lj — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 15, 2022

Ron DeSantis’ immigrant ancestor was not, in fact, just like the migrants who illegally entered the United States. Whoopi has to know that, right? Right???

Whoopi: "I thought we asked people to come here."

The sitting Vice President of the United States and recipient of a fresh busload of migrants: https://t.co/Lrnl71PzwH pic.twitter.com/OM5uwrotqH — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) September 15, 2022

"I thought we asked people to come here" Uh — then why are you mad at their arrival? https://t.co/snyVFGUwwW — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 15, 2022

That’s a really, really fair question. Whoopi’s cohost Sunny Hostin claims she’s happy the migrants are in Martha’s Vineyard:

Sunny Hostin, who brags about taking family vacations in Martha's Vineyard, calls it "just political theater" and pushes theWhite House's big lie that they're doing more to stop illegal immigrants than Trump.

She claims she's "happy that [the illegals] are there." pic.twitter.com/E9SSzj1i9V — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 15, 2022

If Sunny is so happy to see migrants in Martha’s Vineyard, if “we asked people to come here,” then why is Whoopi so pissed off? Why is “The View” discussing this topic in a way that frames Republicans like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott as the bad guys?

How long before rich libs have a wall built around Martha's Vineyard? https://t.co/z2NHcaU3WN — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 15, 2022

Whoopi and Martha's Vineyard, after the next bus load arrives: https://t.co/FbL94ZFGh4 pic.twitter.com/IfPaFqsast — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) September 15, 2022

So. Much. NIMBYism.

Huh. New York gets the noblesse while Texas is stuck with the oblige. https://t.co/rmI4xKvlvk — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 15, 2022

Noblesse for Martha’s Vineyard, too. No noblesse for red states, though!

Funny how that works.

