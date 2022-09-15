“The View” ladies love themselves some hot topics, and today, the hottest topic so far as been Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott busing migrants to Washington, D.C., and the inherently “depraved” nature of that.

Needless to say, Whoopi Goldberg is very, very upset with DeSantis right now, and she thinks he’s a “bonehead” for being willing to play hardball and force the Democrats to put their money where their mouths are:

Ron DeSantis’ immigrant ancestor was not, in fact, just like the migrants who illegally entered the United States. Whoopi has to know that, right? Right???

That’s a really, really fair question. Whoopi’s cohost Sunny Hostin claims she’s happy the migrants are in Martha’s Vineyard:

If Sunny is so happy to see migrants in Martha’s Vineyard, if “we asked people to come here,” then why is Whoopi so pissed off? Why is “The View” discussing this topic in a way that frames Republicans like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott as the bad guys?

So. Much. NIMBYism.

Noblesse for Martha’s Vineyard, too. No noblesse for red states, though!

Funny how that works.

