As we told you yesterday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre went off the rails after Fox News’ Peter Doocy confronted her with past claims about stolen elections. Here are a couple of KJP’s blasts from the past in reference to Trump’s 2016 win and Stacey Abrams’ 2018 loss in Georgia:

Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election …..welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump https://t.co/NI7vqPV6cu — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) December 18, 2016

Yes – the race was stolen. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) March 12, 2019

Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams.https://t.co/ZIKGTd6U1v — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) April 2, 2020

Jean-Pierre’s answer to Doocy’s question was a topic of discussion among the brain trust at “The View,” and Whoopi Goldberg served up a spin on KJP’s behalf that Biden’s spox might wish she’d have thought of yesterday:

Whoopi on Jean-Pierre's tweets claiming both Trump and Brian Kemp stole an election: "She was not an elected official. She was doing her part as an American citizen saying how she felt about an election." pic.twitter.com/SrsKhD9zkp — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 7, 2022

Seriously?

It's absolutely fine to criticize an election's results or integrity if you have the correct letter after your name. — Libertarian Code Monkey (@jajanes) September 7, 2022

As usual, that’s OK when a Democrat does it, but is a “threat to the soul of democracy” when a Republican questions the results of an election.

Lefties are always the exceptions to their own rules.

***

Related:

Whoopi Goldberg says God made us smart enough to know when a pregnancy wasn’t going to work for us

Whoopi Goldberg clarifies when she said Nazis were at the Turning Point USA event, she was being metaphorical

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!