As we told you yesterday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre went off the rails after Fox News’ Peter Doocy confronted her with past claims about stolen elections. Here are a couple of KJP’s blasts from the past in reference to Trump’s 2016 win and Stacey Abrams’ 2018 loss in Georgia:

Jean-Pierre’s answer to Doocy’s question was a topic of discussion among the brain trust at “The View,” and Whoopi Goldberg served up a spin on KJP’s behalf that Biden’s spox might wish she’d have thought of yesterday:

As usual, that’s OK when a Democrat does it, but is a “threat to the soul of democracy” when a Republican questions the results of an election.

Lefties are always the exceptions to their own rules.

