In the months since Karine Jean-Pierre took over from Jen Psaki as White House press secretary, we’ve been waiting on pins and needles for a member of the White House press corps — someone, anyone — to ask Jean-Pierre about her own history and other prominent Democrats’ histories of pushing stolen-election conspiracy theories.

Today, it happened. At long last, it happened. And it should surprise no one that Fox News’ Peter Doocy was the one to ask her about it.

FINALLY. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre confronted by Fox’s Peter Doocy on her denial Trump won the 2016 election. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 6, 2022

Well, don’t get too excited … Jean-Pierre didn’t actually answer Doocy’s question at all.

Doocy: If we all agree that the 2020 election wasn't stolen. What about 2016? @PressSec: "I'm not going to go back to where we were. I'm focused on the here and now. We're going to focus on what's happening today." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 6, 2022

Oh, really? Is that so, Karine? Is that how this works?

She didn't offer a complete and full condemnation of election denialism from 2016? https://t.co/IPGhJDDLFh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 6, 2022

No, sir, she did not. Though in fairness, we suppose that could get pretty awkward, seeing as she herself is an unapologetic 2016 (and 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election) election denialist.

The @PressSec says the comparison of stolen election rhetoric in 2020 and 2016–including hers previously–is "ridiculous." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 6, 2022

“Ridiculous.”

Watch:

DOOCY: "If we're all in agreement that it is incorrect to say the 2020 election was stolen, what about the 2016 election?" KJP: "We're gonna focus on the here and now." pic.twitter.com/3NHa3A8NAT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 6, 2022

DOOCY: "You tweeted in 2016 that Trump stole an election." KJP: "I knew this was coming." DOOCY: "If denying election results is extreme now, why wasn't it then?" KJP: "That comparison that you made is just ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/EJyoykV1Ta — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 6, 2022

Welp.

"stolen election" – @KJP46, Dec 17, 2016 One has to assume @KJP46 says the comparison is "ridiculous" because she still believes the 2016 election really WAS stolen, right? https://t.co/xocmsmba7F pic.twitter.com/2hA3N0Hk8C — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 6, 2022

Our jaws are on the floor. Not necessarily because she tried to spin her way out of answering the question and did so poorly, because we expected her to try that and fail spectacularly. No, our surprise comes more from the fact that this was literally the best she could come up with after having way more time than she ever deserved to have to come up with even a marginally passable answer to the question.

She knew this was coming, but still didn’t have a respectable answer. https://t.co/M5slDCtrq9 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 6, 2022

"I knew you were sitting on this question about my tweets I haven't deleted or clarified." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 6, 2022

Just … wow.

KJP: I knew this was coming yet I will offer a stupid answer that makes me look more ridiculous that I normally do. https://t.co/cm7pZ5DVcy — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 6, 2022

It’s truly amazing.

Doocy asks the big question and gets a roller coaster of an answer. pic.twitter.com/WwSYjQPx3M — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 6, 2022

That was indeed quite a ride. A really, really bumpy one. Went right off the rails, in fact.

KJP: "We're gonna focus on the here and now." … by talking relentlessly about 2020 https://t.co/w63S5FgYTq — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 6, 2022

Someone should’ve gotten the hook when they still had the chance. The more time Karine Jean-Pierre spends up there at that podium, the worse she makes herself look. The worse she makes the Biden administration look.

She is a liar. And Biden is fine with it. https://t.co/poZLkZXxdv — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 6, 2022

She's asked directly if she thinks the 2016 election was stolen and dodges. This feels like a threat to democracy. A big lie, if you will. https://t.co/AF5e5EyoOs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 6, 2022

You wanna help field this one @jaketapper? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 6, 2022

Over to you, Jake. You’re on the Big Lie beat, arntcha?

So we all understand the rules of the game now, I assume. https://t.co/VFW3axtcLE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 6, 2022

Loud and clear.

