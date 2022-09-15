As you know, despite claims from VP Kamala Harris that “the border is secure,” it is not. But don’t take our word for it, just ask people who recently crossed into the US illegally.

However, President Biden’s chief gaslighter Karine Jean-Pierre wasn’t about to admit to the mess this administration has created at the border. And the mess she will admit to is being blamed on Texas and Florida Republicans. The list of those to blame for lax border security includes “Texas Gov. Ted Cruz”:

KJP: "Using migrants as political pawns is shameful, is reckless, and just plain wrong…if these governors truly care about border security, they should ask Texas *governor* Ted Cruz…why [he] voted against…record funding for DHS." pic.twitter.com/H8sA9J6RWV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2022

Wait, what?

Ted Cruz is the governor of Texas? https://t.co/CQk7E4XOnk — RH Sibley (@rhsibley) September 15, 2022

Jean-Pierre reads everything straight from her Big Book of Talking Points and still gets basic facts wrong. But Sen. Cruz appreciates the free rent:

Using illegal immigrants as “political pawns” is bad now? Somebody get a memo out to the Democrats:

When they decide that using migrants as political pawns is now bad https://t.co/MCfFJV5yY2 pic.twitter.com/Jl55kQDMZu — NDH (@notdantonholden) September 15, 2022

Somebody alert AOC!

Oh, and one more thing from Katie Pavlich:

The White House wants you to ignore that fact that DHS has been flying plane loads of illegal immigrants to cities around the country in the dead of night for a year and a half. https://t.co/xT8Pm6p7Dh — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 15, 2022

