As you know, despite claims from VP Kamala Harris that “the border is secure,” it is not. But don’t take our word for it, just ask people who recently crossed into the US illegally.

However, President Biden’s chief gaslighter Karine Jean-Pierre wasn’t about to admit to the mess this administration has created at the border. And the mess she will admit to is being blamed on Texas and Florida Republicans. The list of those to blame for lax border security includes “Texas Gov. Ted Cruz”:

Wait, what?

Jean-Pierre reads everything straight from her Big Book of Talking Points and still gets basic facts wrong. But Sen. Cruz appreciates the free rent:

Using illegal immigrants as “political pawns” is bad now? Somebody get a memo out to the Democrats:

Somebody alert AOC!

Oh, and one more thing from Katie Pavlich:

