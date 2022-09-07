President Biden’s “Soul of the Nation” speech might go down in history as one of the most divisive and non-unifying addresses in presidential history (throw in the dark red optics and it’s off the charts). Biden spent a good deal of time in that speech slamming millions of Americans because of who they voted for (and would vote for again):

Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic. Now, I want to be very clear — (applause) — very clear up front: Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology.

[…]

And here, in my view, is what is true: MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election. And they’re working right now, as I speak, in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.

Biden accusing anybody else of refusing to accept the results of an election is rich considering that he did that very thing just the other day.

As for Biden’s Philadelphia speech, it was totally unifying and optimistic and there’s nothing anybody can say that will change KJP’s mind:

KJP: In Biden's "Soul of the Nation" speech, "he also asked for people to come together. It didn't matter if you were a Republican, or independent, or a Democrat." pic.twitter.com/Vf3Ehss2nz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 7, 2022

They really do think everybody’s stupid.

There's no way to spin the divisiveness of that speech. — starandseen (@starandseen) September 7, 2022

And yet spin she did.

She even said it with a straight face!! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/eCe7isWpYX — Patriotic Ape 🇺🇸🍊🦍🍿🚀 (@patriotcorners1) September 7, 2022

Water is dry.

Night is day. War is peace.

Freedom is slavery.

Ignorance is strength. https://t.co/ZxiyrhkaJr — Really, Asa? (@reallyasa) September 7, 2022

All they have is gaslighting, and plenty of it.

Yeah, it was a “come together, or get killed by an F15” kind of message. Very unifying! — LibertarianRepublican (@LibertarianRep3) September 7, 2022

“Vote for Democrats or you’re anti-American, anti-democracy scum” is so unifying and optimistic!

***

***

