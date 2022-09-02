We have yet to see this amazing and thriving economy that we’ve been hearing so much about from Joe Biden and his administration, but maybe we just haven’t been looking hard enough.

It’s actually pretty obvious. Or it would have to be, with the jobs numbers White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre just gave us:

KJP: "We have created nearly ten thousand million jobs since President Biden took office, which is the fastest job growth in history." pic.twitter.com/DTtY2O7Zto — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2022

Ten. Thousand. Million. Job growth doesn’t get any faster than that, folks.

We’ve gotta admit, that’s unprecedented.

Ten thousand million? — Thomas Underdahl (@tcunderdahl) September 2, 2022

You heard her!

10 billion jobs in just 19 months is a fantastic record. No wonder the fascists want to take him down. "JB" doesn't stand for Joe Biden, it stands for Jobs Boom! https://t.co/BFGhAy4eDS — Howard Wall (@HJWallEcon) September 2, 2022

Color us impressed.

I thought it was a kazillion😂😂 https://t.co/oHQRyAT8gA — truthseeker (@iinfiniti_) September 2, 2022

A kazillion? That’s not even a real number!

Not quintuple zillion? https://t.co/QDVsdNcoQ7 — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) September 2, 2022

Well now you’re just being silly.

Who out there can count to "ten thousand million"?? https://t.co/6FAMNeoMQn — Sisolak Sucks For Buck$ (@1PissedOffZesta) September 2, 2022

Show of hands! Ten thousand million hands.

TFW a 4 year old tells you a story https://t.co/z0hLTt1j3c — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) September 2, 2022

Well, it’s so cute when 4-year-olds do it. So obviously it’s downright adorable when the White House does it.

RX More jobs than people on this planet. https://t.co/wTbe3NZHnX — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 2, 2022

Great work. You've created more jobs than people on the planet. https://t.co/JaM81UR0py — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 2, 2022

Hey, that’s nothing to sneeze at. It also couldn’t have happened at a better time:

TEN. THOUSAND. MILLION. Good, cause everyone has to work 3-4 jobs to offset inflation. https://t.co/FIyOp0ZxIp — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 2, 2022

True story.

This administration is a parody of a parody. https://t.co/JOzPjIxtcU — Shawn (@ShawnLivingLife) September 2, 2022

***

