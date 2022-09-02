We’re entering a long holiday weekend but Team Gaslighting at the Biden White House is still hard at work. So far today Karine Jean-Pierre has reminded us that the president has created nearly ten thousand million jobs. Just before that, President Biden personally assured Fox News’ Peter Doocy that he doesn’t consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country (about 16 hours after a nationally televised address where Biden called Trump supporters a threat to the country). Maybe Biden just doesn’t remember what he said last night.

But there was more than just gaslighting at the White House today. A bit of dodging also took place at the WH briefing after Jean-Pierre was asked about reports that the Biden White House had regular meetings with Big Tech where they would tell social media outlets what and who to censor in order to control preferred narratives:

KJP refuses to comment on allegations that the White House colluded with big tech companies to censor "misinformation." pic.twitter.com/jKyBzwvuZT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2022

Basically Jean-Pierre answered the question by not answering the question.

We'll just have to assume this is confirmation of collusion and election interference. https://t.co/DmX4lA8q1y — ꂵꉓꁅ (@clutchkilroy) September 2, 2022

Bingo.

