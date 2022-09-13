The inflation numbers are out, and they are decidedly not spectacular.

Of course, if you ask White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to break those numbers down for you, you’ll get a much rosier picture of the situation (and a reminder about today’s special event celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act, just in case you’d forgotten that that was a thing that was happening):

The money quote:

“Look, when you look at the data, the inflation data, we’re seeing more progress, bringing global inflation down in the U.S. economy, as I just stated moments ago. Overall, uh, prices have been essentially flat in our country these last two months. That is welcome news for American families.”

Oh yeah? Tell that to our wallets. Tell that to our savings.

Tell that to reality.

We just can’t with this administration. Good Lord.

We’ll have to remember that for next time.

Don’t-believe-your-lying-eyes-and-bank-accounts territory.

How long are they planning to run with this narrative? Until the economy gets run into the ground?

We suppose that’s a possibility. If members of the administration like Karine Jean-Pierre look at just at the headlines that say inflation was 8.3% last month instead of the 8.5% it was the month before that, then yeah, they could potentially tell us with straight faces that the prices have been essentially flat.

Of course, whether they’re intentionally lying or just flamingly ignorant, it doesn’t really change the fact that we can’t get the truth from the Biden administration. And we shouldn’t expect that to change anytime soon.

Maybe they’re at the Inflation Reduction Act party.

