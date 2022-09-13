As we told you, Joe Biden has issued an official statement explaining that the terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad inflation numbers are actually pretty great if you stop and think about it. So shut up and stop whining and just get down on your knees and thank the Lord that Joe Biden and the Democrats are running the show, OK?

This administration has many bad habits, but one of them is spiking the football in victory at any glimpse of good news. pic.twitter.com/dUCA7jjDMe — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 13, 2022

This administration is definitely spiking the football in victory today, despite the fact that there’s no glimpse of good news whatsoever.

InFlaTiOn ReDuCtIoN AcT — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 13, 2022

You know it, baby. Now put on those party hats, pour that Champagne, and let’s get to celebratin’!

Joe Biden is holding a celebration of the "Inflation Reduction Act" at the White House this afternoon https://t.co/ROEYCpy0aC — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 13, 2022

You think Charlie’s joking, don’t you? Well, he’s not:

With the Inflation Reduction Act, the American people won and the special interests lost. Today, we celebrate its passage at the White House. pic.twitter.com/FQDRLkKK1m — President Biden (@POTUS) September 13, 2022

Exactly four weeks ago, I signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. So today, we're celebrating. Tune in at 3 PM ET as I deliver remarks and welcome the leaders and advocates who made it happen to the People's House. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 13, 2022

Today. Today, of all days. And don’t doubt for a second that you, the taxpayers, are gonna be picking up the tab for this party, too. Just like you’re picking up the tab for everything else Biden and the Democrats have decided to spend your money on. And with real wages down, too, this’ll take an even bigger bite out of your savings than it would have a year ago.

Believe it or not, the White House picked today to hold a rally celebrating the "Inflation Reduction Act." Think people will be celebrating this?https://t.co/8uRTTrruaG https://t.co/yCgWZmEEqw — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) September 13, 2022

Talk about adding insult to injury.

Are you tired of winning yet?

Tone deaf!! — CYNDI (@CYNDI_ROSE__) September 13, 2022

They’re really leaning into the tone-deafness.

Today, President Biden will celebrate the historic Inflation Reduction Act. This law will:

– Lower the cost of prescription drugs, health care, and energy

– Combat the climate crisis

– Reduce the deficit

– Make the largest corporations pay their fair share of taxes — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 13, 2022

Weird, right?

Maybe those will be the party favors.

Inflation is low and the border is secure. https://t.co/3ErXssHIt9 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 13, 2022

It’s bad enough that they think we’re stupid. But to host a party to slap us all in our faces on top of that … that’s just the cherry on top of this s**t sundae.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

