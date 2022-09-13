In case you missed it, the latest economic data is terrible. Unexpectedly, no less!

Monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August as declining gasoline prices were offset by gains in the costs of rent and food, giving cover for the Federal Reserve to deliver another hefty interest rate increase https://t.co/Kl1ZbQqsbe pic.twitter.com/90A8689gzP — Reuters (@Reuters) September 13, 2022

Media: Arguing the utterly predictable is unexpected with no hint of shame. https://t.co/Lg7TLKQy6U — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) September 13, 2022

“With no hint of shame.” Hey, Reuters is just taking their cue from their Dear Leader.

Check out this official statement from President Joe Biden:

President Biden's statement on today's CPI data: pic.twitter.com/0DNR1RSTnd — Kailey Leinz (@kaileyleinz) September 13, 2022

“Today’s data show more progress in bringing global inflation down in the U.S. economy.”

The first sentence. Dear God, he couldn’t even make it through the first sentence without lying.

WH statement: "Overall, prices have been essentially flat in our country these last two months…" pic.twitter.com/vIwpCKEfRU — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 13, 2022

There’s that “0% inflation” again.

Which economy is he talking about? — not important enough to redact (@MarkMazman) September 13, 2022

Maybe the economy of the United States of Kamare?

But here in the United States of America, inflation is a serious problem that just keeps getting worse.

Narrator voice: Prices were not flat over these past two months. https://t.co/n31SeIVF3h — John Carney (@carney) September 13, 2022

Does he know that inflation means rising prices? — Michael C. Markert (@MichaelCMarkert) September 13, 2022

He doesn’t even know where he is right now.

"Prices have been essentially flat" The only thing that's been essentially flat are your brain waves. https://t.co/qe3ij6yZxj — Carlos (@txiokatu) September 13, 2022

Pretty much. We’re actually not sure which looks worse for Joe Biden: if he’s too senile to recognize that inflation is a serious problem that’s not going away, that looks bad; and if he’s just straight-up lying to us, well, that looks bad, too.

You know, now would be a great time for the Fact-Checking Brigade to get their Top. Men. on this.

Boy the fact-checkers should be all over this one. https://t.co/YHVnIDavHQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2022

It should be a layup for ’em.

Which is exactly why they won’t actually fact-check a damn thing.

You wonder what kind of gymnastics they’re currently doing to get to “mostly true” — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 13, 2022

