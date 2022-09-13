In case you missed it, the latest economic data is terrible. Unexpectedly, no less!

“With no hint of shame.” Hey, Reuters is just taking their cue from their Dear Leader.

Check out this official statement from President Joe Biden:

“Today’s data show more progress in bringing global inflation down in the U.S. economy.”

The first sentence. Dear God, he couldn’t even make it through the first sentence without lying.

There’s that “0% inflation” again.

Maybe the economy of the United States of Kamare?

But here in the United States of America, inflation is a serious problem that just keeps getting worse.

He doesn’t even know where he is right now.

Pretty much. We’re actually not sure which looks worse for Joe Biden: if he’s too senile to recognize that inflation is a serious problem that’s not going away, that looks bad; and if he’s just straight-up lying to us, well, that looks bad, too.

You know, now would be a great time for the Fact-Checking Brigade to get their Top. Men. on this.

It should be a layup for ’em.

Which is exactly why they won’t actually fact-check a damn thing.

***

