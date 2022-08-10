Just as one would expect, the Biden administration wasted precious little time trying to spin an 8.5% inflation increase as a good thing. Any delay was probably just because they wanted to compare notes with the media first.

As impressive as the media and Ron Klain’s intellectual gymnastics have been, though, they still look like amateur hour compared to what The Man himself, President Joe Biden, has to offer:

The economic plan is not working. Real wages are, in fact, down.

And the only track we’re on is the track to economic ruin. But other than that, lots to brag about! Like, for example, did you know that inflation was 0% last month?

We just received news that our economy had 0% inflation in July. While the price of some things went up, the price of others, like gas, clothing, and more, dropped. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) August 10, 2022

Running with this "0% inflation" line when groceries, electricity, and rent are up while gas is down because demand is lower than it was at this point in *2020* is a bold strategy. https://t.co/3isHhkv9A3 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 10, 2022

A bold strategy, indeed. Because Karine Jean-Pierre’s boss, President Joe Biden, is a bold leader:

"Zero inflation last month," says @POTUS at @WhiteHouse event. "It underscores the kind of economy we've been building." pic.twitter.com/K3MGN5wQHB — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 10, 2022

Zero, you guys. Zilch.

Biden: “Our economy had 0% inflation in the month of July”

pic.twitter.com/xD0sqGEZ0x — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 10, 2022

Nought. Nada.

BIDEN: "Today we received news that our economy had 0% inflation in the month of July." pic.twitter.com/RV2cfEOaOO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 10, 2022

Well, yes. If you receive your news from the media, then you’d indeed receive news like that.

Unfortunately, most Americans don’t trust the media — and they sure as hell don’t trust Joe Biden.

8.5% = zero. Go figure 😂 — Elena (@ElenaKdotcom) August 10, 2022

Other than the 8.5% inflation, it was 0% inflation. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 10, 2022

“The sky is green.” — Short Timer (bro/bruh) (@ME2_22) August 10, 2022

In the same way Bill Back Better cost zero dollars. https://t.co/AHV7LLoPYu — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 10, 2022

This is the part where we're think 8.5% inflation is no big deal because we trickled back 1% from 9.5%. Sort of like your gas went up $2.50 a gallon, be thankful it went down $.50 https://t.co/icz0dPGK7D — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) August 10, 2022

Joe Biden’s not fooling nearly as many people as he hopes. But he is insulting all of them.

Demented, even.

Ok, this is even worse than I imagined it would be. Biden actually implies that inflation is gone! Every convention forever is that these are calculated year over year. Eye roll. https://t.co/EB97KJhef9 pic.twitter.com/62dogncNuj — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) August 10, 2022

This is genuinely maddening.

F**king day zero mentality right there, whatever’s expedient. — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 10, 2022

You just imagined $2 gas and $3/lb ground beef. — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 10, 2022

You know what this sort of thing is called? It’s called gaslighting.

Gaslighting is all these clowns have left. https://t.co/0fGrrgq8y1 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 10, 2022

It’s all they’ve ever had.

I presume we just didn’t get the memo on the new definition of inflation. — Denise (@Denise_John668) August 10, 2022

They changed the definition of "recession" and now they've changed the definition of 8.5 percent to "zero." #NewMath — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 10, 2022

The regime has already redefined "recession" and "woman," and "rule of law," what to them is "inflation"? — Nebojša Malić (@NebojsaMalic) August 10, 2022

What are the chances that the recession-redefining factcheckers are going to go full Gunga Din here? https://t.co/qJueKuXBeQ — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) August 10, 2022

They’ve already demonstrated over and over again that they’re willing to die on the battlefield for Joe Biden. So … the chances are pretty darn good.

There is no universe where a Republican president could deliver this spin and there not be ten different fact-checks from all the major outlets within 30 minutes. https://t.co/vKFQwL2Wc4 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 10, 2022

Fact-check: true.

Straight lying. It would be one thing if it was something people didn't personally experience. But this is just pure contempt for the people who are suffering. Thanks, NeverTrump™! https://t.co/xLpsBRcwW8 — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) August 10, 2022

This administration has nothing but contempt for you. Never forget that.

***

BIDEN: "The economic plan is working…wages are up…we're on track." pic.twitter.com/rjhHsBVcab — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 10, 2022