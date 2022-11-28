Immigration has been a pretty hot topic in Arizona (and other border states) for quite some time now, and apparently the brilliant minds at MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” have just recently gotten wind of it:

Morning Joe: "Illegal immigration – the southern border is crazy right now. There is such a humanitarian crisis down there." pic.twitter.com/rC4HPvFjJ9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 28, 2022

Transcript:

“Because illegal immigration at the southern border is cr— it’s crazy right now if you go to the southern border. There is such a humanitarian crisis down there. The numbers are just unbelievable. And yet a Democrat wins the Senate race, a Democrat wins, uh, uh, the governor’s race.”

Well, Democrats won the Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona because Blake Masters and Kari Lake threw their lot in with Donald Trump and 2020 election denialists, and plenty of conservative Arizonans aren’t in the mood for any more of that BS. But any liberals doing victory dances over the Democrats’ victories in Arizona shouldn’t get too excited, because illegal immigration is still a huge problem down there and Democratic politicians who don’t do anything to address it are very likely going to find themselves tossed out onto the curb with the rest of the garbage when the next elections roll around.

But let’s shift the focus back to the “Morning Joe” crew. Joe Scarborough’s exaggerated incredulity at the scale of the border crisis. Why the bugged-out eyes and the slack jaw now?

Did they discover a time machine? — MattyIceTrae (@McMattyIce85) November 28, 2022

2019 has called and wants its news back, @JoeNBC https://t.co/pCBu2SHvYf — TheGayPatriot (@KeyWestBruce) November 28, 2022

Back when Donald Trump was president, the mainstream media was constantly reminding us not to believe our own lying eyes and ears when it came to many things, including the border. Republicans and conservatives were just being xenophobes and hating immigrants and trying to make mountains out of molehills. There was no illegal immigration problem.

And now that Joe Biden is running the show, and the midterm elections are over and done with, the narrative has changed somewhat. Now, there is indeed a crisis at our southern border, but Joe Biden is handling it. Rest assured, America, he is handling it.

They're finally allowed to say it now that the midterms are over. — Matt 🇺🇸🍊 (@Xenos_on_ice) November 28, 2022

Wow they figured that out, right after the midterms, almost as if it was planed… — Maxamus Sarcasticus (@MaxamusSarcasti) November 28, 2022

But that’s unpossible!

Weird how this crisis escaped notice for the last 22 months but now it’s suddenly ok to talk about! https://t.co/RRxaBa0oPy — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) November 28, 2022

It’s not just OK to talk about; it’s great to talk about! Because talking about it now means reliably informing us that even though the border situation seems really bad at times, the Biden administration has got it under control. Just like they had COVID under control. Just like they have the economy under control. They have everything under control.

Wonder why this wasn't an issue for @Morning_Joe a month ago https://t.co/sJhYLasmBt — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) November 28, 2022

Not exactly what you’d call a head-scratcher.

And Joe Scarborough and “Morning Joe” and MSNBC are not exactly what you’d call worth taking seriously.

Notice the chyron at the bottom of the screen during Joe Scarborough’s awakening to the border crisis: “TRUMP HOSTS WHITE NATIONALIST FOR DINNER.” Know who hosted Donald Trump? Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. And, as we recall, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were also more than happy to rub elbows with the guy who recently hosted a white nationalist for dinner.

Oh well. You know what they say: Clowns of a feather flock together.

***

***

