You would have to be a sheltered elitist or a clueless idiot to believe that Joe Scarborough isn’t completely full of it when he says things like this:

You would have to be a sheltered elitist or a clueless idiot to believe the people who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 watched MSNBC’s morning show for clues on who to vote for. They never did, and anyone who says they did shows just how little they know about American politics. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 11, 2021

Huh.

Coupla things to unpack there.

First of all, is Joe Scarborough defending “Morning Joe” shamelessly latching onto Donald Trump’s coattails by saying people weren’t even watching MSNBC to begin with? Because that seems weird. Does that seem weird to you?

So people aren't watching your show for actual information? That's your defense? — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) May 11, 2021

"My show has no influence whatsoever" is quite a self-own. — DogDadBod (@DogsDadBod) May 11, 2021

A little odd for a news network to knock its own influence. Isn't the main purpose of the media to inform the citizenry? https://t.co/IQDAOqJjSt — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 11, 2021

Well, that’s supposed to be the media’s purpose … but it hasn’t really been their de facto purpose for quite a few years now.

Joe Scarborough and MSNBC’s purpose, for example, has been to milk Donald Trump for every last drop of influence and attention they can get.

And now, Scarborough’s pretending he didn’t.

I’d argue with who @joenbc deems is the “sheltered elitist” and “clueless idiot” in this scenario. pic.twitter.com/PIukgpM44e — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 11, 2021

And yet you still put him on the air a total of 41 times in 4

1/2 months, including 10 call-in interviews and hour long town hall specials. Weird right? https://t.co/2DFtPC5JKg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 11, 2021

"i only repeatedly hyped trump on a national news network because no one who would vote for him was watching" checkmate — the Bavid (@thebavid) May 11, 2021

Right!!!! LOL 😂

That’s why Trump was on your show every morning!!!

Cuz nobody was watching! — David Arnold (@thearnoldhedge) May 11, 2021

In what universe would giving a candidate hours upon hours of free airtime in the middle of a primary NOT benefit his campaign? — License to Will (@wharrison51) May 11, 2021

It was free advertising in prime morning time. If you don’t think it changed some minds, you’re crazy. There are a lot of people out there that hate both parties and he was a great alternative to them. — MKoby (@MariK20811209) May 11, 2021

Still trying to excuse your and Mika's shameless promotion of Trump during his first candidacy for President I see. Sorry. I am not buying it. — blair kirkpatrick (@rtrvkrkptrck) May 11, 2021

I’m a Republican and I stopped watching Morning Joe in 2016 because of the almost daily Trump appearances and Mika slobbering over Trump. (Didn’t vote for him in 2016, voted for him in 2020) — Governor Winslow (@GovernorWinslow) May 11, 2021

"You'd have to be an idiot to believe I bear any responsibility for my own actions" — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 11, 2021