You would have to be a sheltered elitist or a clueless idiot to believe that Joe Scarborough isn’t completely full of it when he says things like this:

Huh.

Coupla things to unpack there.

First of all, is Joe Scarborough defending “Morning Joe” shamelessly latching onto Donald Trump’s coattails by saying people weren’t even watching MSNBC to begin with? Because that seems weird. Does that seem weird to you?

Trending

Well, that’s supposed to be the media’s purpose … but it hasn’t really been their de facto purpose for quite a few years now.

Joe Scarborough and MSNBC’s purpose, for example, has been to milk Donald Trump for every last drop of influence and attention they can get.

And now, Scarborough’s pretending he didn’t.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016Donald TrumpJoe ScarboroughMika BrzezinskiMorning JoeMSNBC