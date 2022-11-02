If the White House were smart, they’d stop trotting Karine Jean-Pierre out to do pre-emptive and ex post facto damage control, because she’s not doing them any favors.

She is, however, doing the Republican Party a whole bunch of favors. For some reason, she and the rest of the Biden administration have decided that the best strategy for helping Democrats weather the oncoming red wave is to continue to insult Republican voters. That’s definitely what she did here:

KJP: “Mega MAGA Republicans do not believe in the rule of law. They refuse to accept the results of elections and they fan the flames of political violence." pic.twitter.com/W4Pw4gUhI4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 2, 2022

It’s pretty clear that this administration hates Republicans. Not just dislikes, but actively hates.

And yet, when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre about Joe Biden’s attitude toward Republicans, here’s what she said:

DOOCY: "Does…President Biden think it's a 'threat to democracy' if somebody votes Republican?" KJP: "That's a ridiculous question." pic.twitter.com/l6RDs2FJwc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 2, 2022

Sure, Karine. If by “ridiculous,” you mean “perfectly valid.”

Not ridiculous at all considering past statements. — T M Freeman (@1rightwife) November 2, 2022

We’ve all heard him. That speech he gave in September with the hellish backdrop spoke volumes, too. And none of it was good.

So 'yes.' — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) November 2, 2022

Affirmative.

DOOCY: "Does…President Biden" believe "it is a 'threat to democracy' if somebody votes Republican?" KJP: "No. That's a–that's a ridiculous question. No." Doocy: "Why is that a ridiculous question?" KJP: "B/c American people should have their right to vote for whomever" pic.twitter.com/Iu1fbt66IX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 2, 2022

Except that’s not the message that the Biden administration is actually sending when they demonize Republicans at every opportunity.

And no amount of historical revisionism can erase what the Biden administration has done to foment fear and violence:

DOOCY: "Is [Biden] going to call out Republicans who deny elections results AND Democrats…?" KJP: "He will call out any rhetoric that leads to potentially political violence." pic.twitter.com/QAAUr3hknt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 2, 2022

Doocy: "In the context of election deniers…is he going to call out Republicans that deny election results & Democrats that deny election results?" KJP: "It doesn't matter if there is a D or an R…He will call out any rhetoric that…leads to…political violence" pic.twitter.com/Uh65idYKfu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 2, 2022

Will he call it out, Karine?

When? Not this time:

KJP TODAY: Biden "has always condemned political violence." BIDEN IN 2020: "Antifa is an idea, not an organization, not malicious." pic.twitter.com/ty99VLSouW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 2, 2022

Not a bunch of other times, too.

They think you’re stupid — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 2, 2022

They really do. And they do so at their own political peril.

***

