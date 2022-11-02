If the White House were smart, they’d stop trotting Karine Jean-Pierre out to do pre-emptive and ex post facto damage control, because she’s not doing them any favors.

She is, however, doing the Republican Party a whole bunch of favors. For some reason, she and the rest of the Biden administration have decided that the best strategy for helping Democrats weather the oncoming red wave is to continue to insult Republican voters. That’s definitely what she did here:

It’s pretty clear that this administration hates Republicans. Not just dislikes, but actively hates.

And yet, when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre about Joe Biden’s attitude toward Republicans, here’s what she said:

Sure, Karine. If by “ridiculous,” you mean “perfectly valid.”

We’ve all heard him. That speech he gave in September with the hellish backdrop spoke volumes, too. And none of it was good.

Affirmative.

Except that’s not the message that the Biden administration is actually sending when they demonize Republicans at every opportunity.

And no amount of historical revisionism can erase what the Biden administration has done to foment fear and violence:

Will he call it out, Karine?

When? Not this time:

Not a bunch of other times, too.

They really do. And they do so at their own political peril.

