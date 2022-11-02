President Joe Biden is all set to deliver a speech at Union Station in Washington, D.C., tonight (once his advance team clears out any evidence of Democrats being in charge of Washington, D.C., that is). Sounds like it’s gonna be a real good time.

President Biden tonight at 7pm from Union Station will deliver remarks "on preserving and protecting our democracy." The speech, according to DNC advisory, "will address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy." — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 2, 2022

Ah, yes. What Americans need and crave right now more than anything is another speech about how half of them are bad wrong and evil.

Well, while we don’t have a transcript of Biden’s prepared remarks yet, it’s probably safe to assume that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks at today’s White House press briefing will give us a taste of what’s to come. We might hear some stuff about Republicans being responsible for high gas prices:

Jean-Pierre: "The president is committed to helping families right now while Republican officials are committed to raising costs and chilling for Big Pharma and Big Oil." pic.twitter.com/MYwurlqvMr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 2, 2022

But we get the feeling that the heart of Biden’s message to the country will sound a lot like this:

The @PressSec says Biden "has been clear that democracy is under assault and we cannot pretend otherwise," citing those who deny "the documented truth about election results." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 2, 2022

Watch:

KJP: “Mega MAGA Republicans do not believe in the rule of law. They refuse to accept the results of elections and they fan the flames of political violence." pic.twitter.com/W4Pw4gUhI4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 2, 2022

Holy moly, you guys. They’re really doing this.

KJP has previously said elections were stolen https://t.co/rpBlXXaOFo — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 2, 2022

The media has let Biden get away with having a stolen-election conspiracy theorist spokeswoman while advancing his narrative that stolen-election conspiracy theorists are threats to the republic — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 2, 2022

And that’s only one of our issues with this.

Oh Jeez, they're Mega MAGA Republicans now 😂🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/6qHRs99WNQ — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) November 2, 2022

MEGA EXTREME ULTRA MAGA.

KJP's opening statement at the White House press briefing says "MAGA Republicans" do not believe in "the rule of law" and that America's reached a dangerous point b/c the American right "accept[s]" violence These people truly do not care what's coming to them at the ballot box. pic.twitter.com/Ly04naZE83 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 2, 2022

They’re Thelma-and-Louise-ing it.

This is incredible. Democrats are BEGGING them to come up with an economic message or something to help them out, and they're sticking with "Ultra Mega Maga Republicans." Even though plenty of Democrat polling tells them that message is a huge dud. https://t.co/oFeHtpnUG7 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 2, 2022

The White House is back to the blood red Mega MAGA fear speech talking points. Quite a closing argument we will hear from Biden this evening! Will they go with the sinister red backdrop again? That worked well! https://t.co/WprnovUzvy — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 2, 2022

Hey, go big or go home.

***

***

