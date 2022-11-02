President Joe Biden is all set to deliver a speech at Union Station in Washington, D.C., tonight (once his advance team clears out any evidence of Democrats being in charge of Washington, D.C., that is). Sounds like it’s gonna be a real good time.

Ah, yes. What Americans need and crave right now more than anything is another speech about how half of them are bad wrong and evil.

Well, while we don’t have a transcript of Biden’s prepared remarks yet, it’s probably safe to assume that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks at today’s White House press briefing will give us a taste of what’s to come. We might hear some stuff about Republicans being responsible for high gas prices:

But we get the feeling that the heart of Biden’s message to the country will sound a lot like this:

Watch:

Holy moly, you guys. They’re really doing this.

 

And that’s only one of our issues with this.

MEGA EXTREME ULTRA MAGA.

They’re Thelma-and-Louise-ing it.

Hey, go big or go home.

***

***

