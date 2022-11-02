At the start of September President Biden delivered an anti-MAGA address in Philadelphia that was one of the most divisive presidential speeches of all time, if not the most divisive. The optics were something else as well:

Biden administration: “Look, we need a backdrop tonight that makes it look like we’re in hell!” Event planners: SAY LESS! pic.twitter.com/EXMSUUMW9V — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) September 2, 2022

Fast-forward a couple of months and there are six days until the midterm elections, and Biden has another speech planned. Tonight’s speech will be delivered at Union Station in Washington, DC:

WH says Biden will take part in a Democratic party event inside Union Station tonight. The party says his remarks will focus on "preserving and protecting our democracy," along with "the threat of election deniers … and the stakes for our democracy in next week's election." — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) November 2, 2022

President Biden tonight at 7pm from Union Station will deliver remarks "on preserving and protecting our democracy." The speech, according to DNC advisory, "will address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy." — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 2, 2022

The “perfect backdrop” for Biden has been found:

You can hardly walk through Union Station nowadays without being accosted by a crazy homeless drug addict so this is actually the perfect backdrop for the leader of the Democrat Party to address the country https://t.co/tPm1bZOeEH — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 2, 2022

The White House and Dems want to present this area “as is” so the whole country can see what Democrat leadership delivers. Wait, no, that’s not what’s happening:

I’m guessing only because it’s election week, but DC cleared the tent city from in front of Union Station and it actually looks nice pic.twitter.com/UfRqWxGWSR — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 2, 2022

Lol update it’s because @JoeBiden is giving a speech at Union Station tonight. Clear the homeless! pic.twitter.com/gOCQHkdB7j — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 2, 2022

The Democrats wouldn’t want Biden standing in front of a place that makes it abundantly clear that the place is run by Democrats during his attempts to convince people to vote for Democrats, would he?

Did they actually clear out the homeless encampment at Union Station so Biden could get a do over on the red lights of doom speech? Yikes. https://t.co/LXJLgUftG7 — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) November 2, 2022

Yep, the White House chose the perfect location!

Union Station is ironically a backdrop of the issues Biden is not addressing in his closing speech. Economic decline, closed stores, crime, homeless encampments, a gas station with historically high prices, all in the literal center of the haughty Acela corridor. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) November 2, 2022

Biden will really hope nobody notices the irony while he stands there claiming “Democrats deliver.”

***

***

