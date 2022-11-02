At the start of September President Biden delivered an anti-MAGA address in Philadelphia that was one of the most divisive presidential speeches of all time, if not the most divisive. The optics were something else as well:

Fast-forward a couple of months and there are six days until the midterm elections, and Biden has another speech planned. Tonight’s speech will be delivered at Union Station in Washington, DC:

The “perfect backdrop” for Biden has been found:

The White House and Dems want to present this area “as is” so the whole country can see what Democrat leadership delivers. Wait, no, that’s not what’s happening:

The Democrats wouldn’t want Biden standing in front of a place that makes it abundantly clear that the place is run by Democrats during his attempts to convince people to vote for Democrats, would he?

Yep, the White House chose the perfect location!

Biden will really hope nobody notices the irony while he stands there claiming “Democrats deliver.”

***

***

