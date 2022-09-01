President Joe Biden delivered a divisive prime-time speech in front of a strikingly ominous red backdrop, in which he declared that MAGA Republicans are extremists who are threatening the foundations of our Republic.

BIDEN: "Too much of what's happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic." pic.twitter.com/FqGUcxHavd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 2, 2022

Aside from the continued vilification of voters who are identified by their collective desire to make America great again, there was something noticeably bizarre about this particular speech. We the people, find this blood red background to be VERY DISTRACTING. The lighting gave viewers heinous dystopian vibes.

Biden administration: “Look, we need a backdrop tonight that makes it look like we’re in hell!” Event planners: SAY LESS! pic.twitter.com/EXMSUUMW9V — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) September 2, 2022

So who chose the blood-red and brimstone backdrop for Biden’s speech tonight? I’ve been to goth clubs with a less ominous vibe. pic.twitter.com/YHr2DVFgFb — EDGEY (@EDGEYnoise) September 2, 2022

When every move of the administration is carefully orchestrated to convey messaging with intention, such a dramatic display naturally prompts a great deal of speculation.

It is genuinely horrifying that Biden had the nerve to get up there and use a Hellscape as a backdrop to vilify half of America simply because they do not agree with him. What was the symbolism supposed to be for that???😬 — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) September 2, 2022

Is the messaging of Biden’s relatively new super villain persona, exactly? That these are dark and perilous times? That half of America should be hated and feared? The message of unity that the Left once touted has exited the stage red.

Nothing screams unity like a backdrop of blood red lighting and Marines positioned behind Biden as he shouts with raised clenched fists from the podium. pic.twitter.com/ZkjUPGF0WN — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 2, 2022

The change in tone and the whole new look of the ‘Dark Brandon‘ phase of the Biden Administration is incredibly drastic, yet vaguely familiar.

The dark and divisive speech from Joe Biden with the satanic backdrop felt like something from Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars He literally called MAGA Republicans an extremist threat to the Republic. The New World Order is declaring WAR on us #bidenspeechpic.twitter.com/RLEi51odfs — Conspiracies & Comics (@ConspiraciesCo) September 2, 2022

Same vibes pic.twitter.com/86LWkK74I0 — None of your Business (@BeardownRu) September 2, 2022

Who needs The Sith behind the throne when US Marines are positioned behind the podium though? The real controversy of the display may be the unprecedented use of military personnel as a statement piece for such a blatantly partisan message.

There’s nothing unusual or wrong with a President delivering a political speech — it’s inherent in the job description — but doing it against a backdrop of two Marines standing at attention and the Marine Band is a break with White House traditions. pic.twitter.com/s3TSYHtkcA — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) September 2, 2022

Even CNN has to point out that this particular backdrop with the presence of US Marines is controversial.

Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it. — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) September 2, 2022

Bring on the crowd that thinks CNN has gone full MAGA now… but that’s another story. Whatever the intent Mr President, this is not a particularly good look, Sir.

—

Editor’s Note:

