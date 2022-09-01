Thursday night, President Biden delivered a speech in Philadelphia that obviously had one goal in mind: To get voters’ minds off what an awful job this administration has done by putting the focus on somebody who isn’t even on the ballot in November. As we told you earlier, another issue was the backdrop of the president’s speech. How’s this for “optics”?

Yikes!


Keep the above photos and video in mind before proceeding to CNN’s offering. This background seems a little “softer”:

Trending

The Biden administration will award CNN several social credit points for putting a lighter touch on the original optic:

Maybe this is being done so “fact-checkers” can cite CNN when ruling claims that there was an ominous red background for Biden’s speech as “false.”

THIS. Is CNN.

***

Related:

Biden delivers prime-time anti-MAGA speech against wicked red backdrop, not a very good look, Sir

Here’s the gist of President Biden’s ‘soul of the nation’ speech that’s not at all fascist-sounding

President Joe Biden says ‘MAGA forces’ are determined to take this country backwards

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-fascismCNNDonald TrumpJoe BidenMAGA Republicansmidterm electionrepublicans