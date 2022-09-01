Thursday night, President Biden delivered a speech in Philadelphia that obviously had one goal in mind: To get voters’ minds off what an awful job this administration has done by putting the focus on somebody who isn’t even on the ballot in November. As we told you earlier, another issue was the backdrop of the president’s speech. How’s this for “optics”?

PRESIDENT BIDEN: "MAGA Republicans…embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies." pic.twitter.com/6N8QyIG0qX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2022

Yikes!

If you’re going to dedicate an entire speech to “my opponents are Nazis” don’t specifically go for this visual pic.twitter.com/uUnqaWgmj2 — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) September 2, 2022

Good luck trying to make that campaign look more sinister than this https://t.co/CpWjHgeH2A pic.twitter.com/GzDMJHj9Zy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2022

This isn’t creepy at all 😰 pic.twitter.com/OR2JyO7Erm — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) September 2, 2022



Keep the above photos and video in mind before proceeding to CNN’s offering. This background seems a little “softer”:

President Biden: “I believe America is big enough for all of us to succeed, and that is the nation we’re building — a nation where no one is left behind.” https://t.co/f7ekw5GlKK pic.twitter.com/cfCBajagD7 — CNN (@CNN) September 2, 2022

The Biden administration will award CNN several social credit points for putting a lighter touch on the original optic:

Why did y’all edit the background — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) September 2, 2022

i wonder if this gets a "edited video" – label https://t.co/6N524hnkcm — Vena Reviews (@VenaReviews) September 2, 2022

hahahaha.

CNN changed the background color to pink because the original photo is so horrible. https://t.co/tJCdwAJ7vX — Dean in RI (@deaninRI) September 2, 2022

Maybe this is being done so “fact-checkers” can cite CNN when ruling claims that there was an ominous red background for Biden’s speech as “false.”

They had to edit the background 😂😂😂 https://t.co/hucBVRqQg5 — J.D. (@_REALJD_) September 2, 2022

THIS. Is CNN.

***

***

