When the Inflation Reduction Act passed in the House and was signed into law by President Joe Biden, the Boston Globe got a little excited. Excited enough to label Biden a hero.  Well not a full hero, more like “a bit of a superhero.”

The article is behind a paywall so unless someone wants to pay to discover the criteria used for bestowing such an honor upon Biden’s struggling administration in a time of great economic woe and such, some basic assumptions have to be made.

It appears the suggested status upgrade may have come from Senator Chris Murphy.

Wherever it came from, the definition of a superhero has been applied “liberally.”

Many were left confused by the remarks. Surely this pointless POTUS pandering can not be serious.

Nope, this does not appear to be hilarious joke from The Bee. A number of Twitter Democrats chimed in to spout their praises and support the superhero designation.

The adoration is thick out there, just part of being a superhero it seems. Perhaps the Dark Brandon image wasn’t doing enough to counteract the tangible reality of a struggling economy under the Biden Administration. Leftists are continually re-upping their dedication and the positive spin assigned to Joe Biden. Fake it until you make it, they say.

