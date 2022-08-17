When the Inflation Reduction Act passed in the House and was signed into law by President Joe Biden, the Boston Globe got a little excited. Excited enough to label Biden a hero. Well not a full hero, more like “a bit of a superhero.”

Biden looks supercharged, and Democrats have appropriated the imagery to celebrate a president suddenly rejuvenated heading toward the fall midterm elections. https://t.co/1w7hQNgWPt — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) August 14, 2022

The article is behind a paywall so unless someone wants to pay to discover the criteria used for bestowing such an honor upon Biden’s struggling administration in a time of great economic woe and such, some basic assumptions have to be made.

It appears the suggested status upgrade may have come from Senator Chris Murphy.

Thank you @ChrisMurphyCT "He Is A Bit Of A Superhero" – Sen. Murphy On Pres. Biden's First Term Achievements https://t.co/6Dwvehm7Bd — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) August 9, 2022

Wherever it came from, the definition of a superhero has been applied “liberally.”

I never thought I would see the day when Biden and words like “super-hero” or “super-charged” were used to describe him. pic.twitter.com/csgP6Bi8sN — Bob Rivers (@BobRivers18) August 14, 2022

Supercharged!?!?!!?!!? I’m not trying to exaggerate even a little…that man could not work at Denny’s. Not today. He really couldn’t process the orders and move around. Not to mention the sniffing of customers and his veiled racism. — Jay Wave (@jwaves2022) August 15, 2022

Many were left confused by the remarks. Surely this pointless POTUS pandering can not be serious.

Is this the @TheBabylonBee ? — Raymond Wolslegel (@RayWolslegel33) August 14, 2022

Nope, this does not appear to be hilarious joke from The Bee. A number of Twitter Democrats chimed in to spout their praises and support the superhero designation.

Superhero Joe Biden just signed major legislation that will help climate change issues and our healthcare . — p wolfla (@yeawelltoldu) August 16, 2022

He didn't turn it around, he's been effective from day one dealing with trump's COVID mess and getting our economy growing. — Bad Hombre Resistor 🥁🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BetaRayBob1) August 16, 2022

The adoration is thick out there, just part of being a superhero it seems. Perhaps the Dark Brandon image wasn’t doing enough to counteract the tangible reality of a struggling economy under the Biden Administration. Leftists are continually re-upping their dedication and the positive spin assigned to Joe Biden. Fake it until you make it, they say.

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!