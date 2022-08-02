When your POTUS is looking a little feeble and out to lunch in most public appearances, it may be time to consider an image upgrade. The Right has been chanting “llet’s go Brandon” for months. The Left is evidently just going to go with it now, by dubbing their struggling hero “Dark Brandon.”

Dark Brandon. (2022) pic.twitter.com/b9MzHYahRF — crazy ass moments in american politics (@ampol_moment) July 15, 2022

At some point, Republicans will internally regret starting the Let’s Go Brandon thing because Dark Brandon has taken on a life of its own. pic.twitter.com/yu31unixXs — Incumbent Elden Lord (@TonyMoonbeam) July 27, 2022

Guys, they don’t appear to be kidding. The hero worship has taken on a whole new dark form, memes would have you believe President Biden has put down the pudding cup and donned a ruthless cape of iron will. We all need something to believe in?

Dark Brandon taking out terrorists while Trump invites them to Camp David and plays golf with their sponsor in the desert. pic.twitter.com/QxicySzXX7 — johnny bot 5 alive (@JohnnyBot5Alive) August 2, 2022

However unbelievable, Dark Brandon memes are somewhat entertaining. Particularly if you enjoy having your eyeballs roll all the way back into your brain. Now every bizarre thing Biden does can be attributed to the freakish mutations of heroism.

dark brandon doesnt blink because there is no moment in which he doesnt see all https://t.co/ivKjX6eAr3 — 十 (@DayIightMoon_) July 27, 2022

It’s not really going to be an easy sell for most who have watched President Biden any time he has been in front of the cameras.

Trying to turn a drooling 79 year old dementia patient into a bizarre super hero named dark Brandon, because the CIA killed an Al Qaeda leader for the 3rd time, is lame, & bizarre. He's the same putz who didn't want to take out Bin Laden when he was VP this came from above him. — Jericho (@JerichoXV) August 2, 2022

There’s only one thing left to do, really. Embrace Dark Brandon and let the laughter commence.

The Left is desperately trying to steal "Brandon" and paint Biden as a tough guy with their "Dark Brandon" memes. LOL I think we should show them how to meme Dark Brandon… — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 2, 2022

That's a lot of malarkey there jack pic.twitter.com/cCs5eqCA1D — TOP 2% OF (@76aroko) August 2, 2022

An action shot of Dark Brandon. Or it would be if he could find the light switch. pic.twitter.com/pmnNiGHInS — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) August 2, 2022

Pretty sure the world is laughing with us, not at us, right?