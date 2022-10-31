You no doubt earlier this year when President Biden delivered a speech in Georgia and compared Republicans who support measures such as voter ID to segregationists. Biden has also said that Republican-backed voting legislation in Georgia “makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle.”

When Biden was VP he called voter ID laws attempts to repress minority voting:

Vice President Joe Biden urged a gathering of civil rights leaders on Thursday to fight back against Republican-led attempts to restrict voting rights, calling the push for voter identification requirements an “attempt to repress minority voting masquerading as an attempt to end corruption.” For several decades after the civil rights movement of the 1960s, both parties made progress in protecting and strengthening voting rights, Biden said during his address before the National Urban League in Cincinnati. “Expanding the protection of the franchise,” he explained, “used to be a bipartisan thing.”

However, yesterday in his home state of Delaware, Biden didn’t seem to have any issue with what he’s called “Jim Crow 2.0”:

Here is Joe Biden eagerly showing his ID before voting in Delaware. Jim Crow 2.0? pic.twitter.com/9g1iX86scW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 31, 2022

See how oppressive that is?

Wow, that looks so oppressive — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 31, 2022

Biden didn’t seem too upset about it. Does any reporter care to ask the president if what he was made to do in his home state was “Jim Crow 2.0”?

Why does Biden put up with such racism in his own state? Voter ID is oppressive, no? https://t.co/x3FrVmLHIS — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 31, 2022

Apparently it’s only a problem when Georgia does it.

***

Related:

‘Absurd backpedaling’: Jen Psaki’s clean up of Biden’s comparison of Republicans to segregationists is not going well

WaPo report about Georgia voting flushes ‘another Biden/Dem Jim Crow myth down the drain’

Kamala Harris argues that voter ID is unfair because rural Americans are too far from an Office Max or Kinkos

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!