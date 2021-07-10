Kamala Harris’ arguments against voter ID laws just got even more ridiculous, even for her:

Kamala Harris absurdly says it’s “almost impossible” for rural Americans to photocopy their ID pic.twitter.com/J94IuGBFLv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2021

What. In. The. World?

I know @vp you are right! Hell, people in some US rural communities still travel by donkey and only have three teeth because there's no dentists & the telegraph is still years away from allowing for Morris code communication…let alone a home printer and scanner…😂😂😂 https://t.co/ZiZUpXc4LP — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) July 10, 2021

I guess everyone in rural America is 3 years old — Bill Tsamis (@BillTsamis) July 10, 2021

This is how Kamala Harris thinks all rural Americans talk on the phone:

Keep on charming those voters, VP Harris!

"Rural Americans avoid photography in general. They're frightened the magic camera box will steal their soul." https://t.co/yF3CgQYKZV — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 10, 2021

LOL.

Kamala Harris thinks rural America is as dumb as she is. — Jord 🏁 (@_Jord45) July 10, 2021

Lol it keeps getting worse https://t.co/wirCUf29Hx — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 10, 2021

"Especially people who live in rural communities. There's no Kinkos. There's no Office Max." Has she heard of cameras on people's cell phones? Residents in rural communities ACTUALLY have those too. https://t.co/JiQ5CNc1XD — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) July 10, 2021

Say you've never been somewhere that doesn't have a subway without saying you've never been somewhere that doesn't have a subway. https://t.co/HfqQKpBgHd — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) July 10, 2021

Kamala Harris ~

How to insult people in under 30 Seconds . . 😂 https://t.co/bPi4ze9JcV — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) July 10, 2021

Oh to watch this woman in a national campaign against Ron DeSantis. https://t.co/ZMF50IJiQr pic.twitter.com/jxbzF0BjpX — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 10, 2021

That would be… something else.