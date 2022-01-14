White House press secretary Jen Psaki attempted to clean up President Joe Biden’s comparison of Republicans to segregationists with some ridiculous spin that he wasn’t making a “human” comparison, whatever that means:

White House says President Biden was not making "human" comparison between segregationists and opponents of voting rights bills in his address in Atlanta this week https://t.co/1kdgQlnKbe — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 14, 2022

From CNN:

“I think everybody listening to that speech who’s speaking on the level, as my mother would say, would note that he was not comparing them as humans, he was comparing the choice to those figures in history and where they’re going to position themselves as they determine whether they’re going to support the fundamental right to vote or not,” she said Friday.

Monica Crowley called it “absurd backpedaling,” adding that “they saw the polling”:

Absurd backpedaling = they saw the polling https://t.co/rgIVuzPWoK — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) January 14, 2022

Does Psaki expect people to believe this?

Hate it when I accidentally compare my dear friends to George Wallace/Bull Connor/Jeff Davis and my friends immediately express outrage and it takes me 3 days to explain I didn’t really mean what I obviously said. https://t.co/dVCBVppeZ0 — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) January 14, 2022

“They are so bad at this”:

They are so bad at this. They wrote a speech that compared his political opponents to the most notorious racists in U.S. history, and then sent Biden out to read it. And now they say this⤵️after realizing what a terrible idea that was. Again, who thought this was a good idea? https://t.co/U7fbsekUJS — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 14, 2022

They really think we’re this dumb:

Ohhhhhhhh! Guys, Biden wasn't comparing Republicans to George Wallace or Jim Crow, he was just comparing the choice that Republicans are making to a choice George Wallace or Jim Crow would make! My mistake. https://t.co/J7U62byYlI — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) January 14, 2022

Watch for yourself:

Doocy: "As you talk about a yr ago & working w/Republicans, now he's talking about [those] that don't agree w/voting rights…as George Wallace, Bull Connor & Jefferson Davis. What happened to the guy who…said to make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy?" pic.twitter.com/YbmUGI2cZm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 14, 2022

