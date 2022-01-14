White House press secretary Jen Psaki attempted to clean up President Joe Biden’s comparison of Republicans to segregationists with some ridiculous spin that he wasn’t making a “human” comparison, whatever that means:

From CNN:

“I think everybody listening to that speech who’s speaking on the level, as my mother would say, would note that he was not comparing them as humans, he was comparing the choice to those figures in history and where they’re going to position themselves as they determine whether they’re going to support the fundamental right to vote or not,” she said Friday.

Monica Crowley called it “absurd backpedaling,” adding that “they saw the polling”:

Does Psaki expect people to believe this?

“They are so bad at this”:

They really think we’re this dumb:

Watch for yourself:

