You’d think that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would stop thinking she can catch Fox News’ Peter Doocy trying to BS her, but that wasn’t the case yet again at today’s briefing.

Doocy asked a question about the classified documents Biden had in his garage (and elsewhere) that had KJP responding with a question of her own (bad idea):

DOOCY: "We heard from this podium the other day that President Biden self reported the materials. That's not exactly what happened, is it?" KJP: "Who did you hear that from!?" DOOCY: "John Kirby." KJP: "Well, I would refer you to the White House Counsel." pic.twitter.com/aTNjSV5DsX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 27, 2023

LOL! What a clown show. Why wouldn’t she at least refer Doocy back to Kirby?

Apparently she didn't know Kirby spoke the other day or what he said? lol — Happy Warrior (@Consta2tion) January 27, 2023

It was just two days ago that Kirby spoke about the situation of the classified documents from that very podium.

It gets more painful to watch her avoid answering questions. https://t.co/sBEPpgwFJw — Ryan (@MuhTweeters) January 27, 2023

The hits just keep on comin' — James Dillon (@JamesVonDillon) January 27, 2023

And Monday is another day sure to bring some more hits for KJP.

