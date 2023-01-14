Yesterday President Biden headed back to Delaware for the weekend, and there’s word yet on if the Bidens plan to have a garage sale while they’re home. Biden didn’t want to answer any questions when he left the White House yesterday:
MOMENTS AGO: As 'Garage-Gate' escalates, President Biden avoids reporters' questions at the White House on classified documents, flies to Wilmington, Delaware, to relax a little bit, away from Washington. WATCH. pic.twitter.com/ZzZw1dyBUY
— Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 13, 2023
Also yesterday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did some more spinning and dodging on the issue of classified documents that were found in Biden’s garage in addition to a couple of other locations. KJP took a lot of questions, but none from Fox News’ Peter Doocy:
KJP didn't even call on Doocy, I think maybe the first time🤷♂️
I think she knew it was coming 😂
— Steve W. (@Barsoomhelium) January 13, 2023
Perhaps Jean-Pierre sensed what was coming, because here’s what Doocy didn’t have a chance to ask:
Peter Doocy reveals the question he would have asked in Friday's White House briefing if Karine Jean-Pierre hadn't skipped over him:
"Why is President Biden going to Wilmington today, isn't that a potential crime scene?"
— Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 13, 2023
It’s really too bad Doocy didn’t get a chance to ask this!
Watch: Fox’s Peter Doocy reveals question he would have asked @PressSec if she hadn't frozen him out at White House briefing:
“Why is President Biden going to Wilmington today, isn’t that a potential crime scene?” pic.twitter.com/QY810zrXNY
— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 14, 2023
Doocy likely would have been reminded that “we take classified documents very seriously.”
***
Related:
We’re starting to think Karine Jean-Pierre doesn’t wanna talk about Biden’s classified docs anymore
Karine Jean-Pierre spins herself into a hole while being grilled about Biden & classified docs
KJP couldn’t get the WH press to buy what she was trying to sell about Biden’s classified docs
***
Editor’s Note:
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.