Yesterday President Biden headed back to Delaware for the weekend, and there’s word yet on if the Bidens plan to have a garage sale while they’re home. Biden didn’t want to answer any questions when he left the White House yesterday:

MOMENTS AGO: As 'Garage-Gate' escalates, President Biden avoids reporters' questions at the White House on classified documents, flies to Wilmington, Delaware, to relax a little bit, away from Washington. WATCH. pic.twitter.com/ZzZw1dyBUY — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 13, 2023

Also yesterday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did some more spinning and dodging on the issue of classified documents that were found in Biden’s garage in addition to a couple of other locations. KJP took a lot of questions, but none from Fox News’ Peter Doocy:

I think she knew it was coming 😂 — Steve W. (@Barsoomhelium) January 13, 2023

Perhaps Jean-Pierre sensed what was coming, because here’s what Doocy didn’t have a chance to ask:

Peter Doocy reveals the question he would have asked in Friday's White House briefing if Karine Jean-Pierre hadn't skipped over him: "Why is President Biden going to Wilmington today, isn't that a potential crime scene?" — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 13, 2023

It’s really too bad Doocy didn’t get a chance to ask this!

Watch: Fox’s Peter Doocy reveals question he would have asked @PressSec if she hadn't frozen him out at White House briefing: “Why is President Biden going to Wilmington today, isn’t that a potential crime scene?” pic.twitter.com/QY810zrXNY — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 14, 2023

Doocy likely would have been reminded that “we take classified documents very seriously.”

