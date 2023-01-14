Yesterday President Biden headed back to Delaware for the weekend, and there’s word yet on if the Bidens plan to have a garage sale while they’re home. Biden didn’t want to answer any questions when he left the White House yesterday:

Also yesterday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did some more spinning and dodging on the issue of classified documents that were found in Biden’s garage in addition to a couple of other locations. KJP took a lot of questions, but none from Fox News’ Peter Doocy:

Trending

Perhaps Jean-Pierre sensed what was coming, because here’s what Doocy didn’t have a chance to ask:

It’s really too bad Doocy didn’t get a chance to ask this!

Doocy likely would have been reminded that “we take classified documents very seriously.”

***

Related:

We’re starting to think Karine Jean-Pierre doesn’t wanna talk about Biden’s classified docs anymore

Karine Jean-Pierre spins herself into a hole while being grilled about Biden & classified docs

KJP couldn’t get the WH press to buy what she was trying to sell about Biden’s classified docs

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: classified documentsCorvettefox newsKarine Jean-PierrePeter DoocyWhite HouseWilmington