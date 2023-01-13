It’s never a good week to be Karine Jean-Pierre … and this week is certainly no exception. Thanks to President Joe Biden’s penchant for taking classified documents from his time as vice president and sticking them in his private offices and garages and whatnot, Jean-Pierre finds herself in the unenviable position of having to field a lot of questions about it.

And it appears to be starting to get to her.

Watch:

ABC's @MaryKBruce: "So far as you know, is it ever ok for classified documents to be mixed with personal?" KJP: "What I can say is what the President has said before, what I have said multiple times–we take this very seriously. [He] takes classified documents…very seriously" pic.twitter.com/y2lXzzUxTV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 13, 2023

More seriously than border security, even? Wow! That’s pretty serious.

"President Biden takes classified documents very seriously" *Dumps a cache of classified documents next to his Corvette* https://t.co/Qpzuv3UWwO — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 13, 2023

He had them in a box on the floor of his home garage. https://t.co/GV7qFmBvH2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 13, 2023

Hey, Biden was being serious when he said that he kept the docs in the garage with his Corvette and the garage door was locked. And he seriously pointed out that “it’s not like they’re sitting out in the street.” Is that not serious enough for you people???

REPORTER: "You have answered questions when the press has broken the news…" KJP: "Because it's an ongoing process. Because, again, it is an ongoing process. There is a process here…We respect that process." pic.twitter.com/LoB0tId0qh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 13, 2023

The Biden administration respects the process, so why can’t you people respect the Biden administration???

.@KWelkerNBC: "Does the WH, broadly speaking have an obligation to share not just w/the Archives but the American people when…classified information is found at a private location? KJP: "Again, there is a process in this." Welker: "But just big picture–" KJP: "It–we–" pic.twitter.com/MdUYje76Mq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 13, 2023

.@KWelkerNBC: "Is it the policy of the WH that they should share that information not just w/the Natl. Archives but w/the American people?" KJP: "So…We have been transparent…There is an ongoing process…We have spoken when it is appropriate…We took…the right actions" pic.twitter.com/m7qGWg2UQ4 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 13, 2023

We’d tell her to blink twice if she needs help, but she’s blinking so rapidly it’d be too hard to tell.

.@KWelkerNBC: "But you guys have" only "answered questions when the press has broken in the news–" KJP: "B/c it's an ongoing process….The Department of Justice is independent. We respect that process…Anything else that you may have…I would refer you to" them. pic.twitter.com/a4lgf7pP0p — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 13, 2023

.@KWelkerNBC: Biden "campaigned on the argument that he would restore confidence…Does this episode undercut that argument…b/c…he is now under investigation?" KJP: "He's restored independence in the Department of justice. That's what we're doing here." pic.twitter.com/8JPygBvMfk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 13, 2023

.@CBSNewsRadio's @StevenPortnoy: "You describe a process, but it sort of feels like a straegy…to protect the President…Was it the hope & expectation here this would remain a private matter & not have been subject to public disclosure KJP: "Look…I've answered that question" pic.twitter.com/7hbDCioEcA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 13, 2023

.@StevenPortnoy: "[I]n the careers of WH press secretaries, there comes a time where they are asked what they knew & when they knew it. Were you or any member of your staff involved…as to when the disclosure should be made in advance of CBS News breaking the story"? KJP: "No." pic.twitter.com/MTit3Xic11 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 13, 2023

VOA's @PWidakuswara to KJP: "We have seen online propaganda from adversaries seeking to take advantage of the revelation of the classified documents. I'm wondering if…the administration is anticipating any natl. security implications…Are you doing anything to deter" them? pic.twitter.com/hwyYrhwGgn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 13, 2023

ABC's @KarenTravers: "You've several times today referred people to the WH counsel for questions about the process & the review. Would you bring Richard Sauber here or someone from his team to answer these questions"? KJP: "So…[they have] provided information…as appropriate" pic.twitter.com/TCzoMZsYLK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 13, 2023

ABC's @KarenTravers: "Is the WH concerned that this investigation is going to overshadow what you are trying to do now, what your message is right now? KJP: "Look, our message is very clear and it will continue to–to–to be just that and you've seen it." (11/11) pic.twitter.com/u6Vxn4Pull — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 13, 2023

Shorter Karine Jean-Pierre: “Take pity on me and stop asking me about this stuff. Go find someone else to question. I can only be so good at this job, and I still really, really suck at it.”

For what it’s worth, we agree with her on that 100%.

I dont care if you love or hate President Biden. . but Karine Jean-Pierre is a terrible press secretary. . — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) January 12, 2023

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

