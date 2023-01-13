It’s never a good week to be Karine Jean-Pierre … and this week is certainly no exception. Thanks to President Joe Biden’s penchant for taking classified documents from his time as vice president and sticking them in his private offices and garages and whatnot, Jean-Pierre finds herself in the unenviable position of having to field a lot of questions about it.

And it appears to be starting to get to her.

Watch:

More seriously than border security, even? Wow! That’s pretty serious.

Hey, Biden was being serious when he said that he kept the docs in the garage with his Corvette and the garage door was locked. And he seriously pointed out that “it’s not like they’re sitting out in the street.” Is that not serious enough for you people???

Trending

The Biden administration respects the process, so why can’t you people respect the Biden administration???

We’d tell her to blink twice if she needs help, but she’s blinking so rapidly it’d be too hard to tell.

Shorter Karine Jean-Pierre: “Take pity on me and stop asking me about this stuff. Go find someone else to question. I can only be so good at this job, and I still really, really suck at it.”

For what it’s worth, we agree with her on that 100%.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: classifiedclassified documentsJoe BidenKarine Jean-Pierre