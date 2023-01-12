Today’s White House briefing with Karine Jean-Pierre was a relatively lengthy session featuring plenty of dodging, deflecting and obfuscating combined with some occasional repetitive word salads being served up.

For starters, Jean-Pierre repeatedly insisted the Biden White House has been transparent about this, and nobody was buying what she was trying to sell.

THERE’S BEEN A LOT OF TRANSPARENCY, DAMMIT! DON’T PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT WE DO, BELIEVE WHAT WE SAY!!

Trending

Don’t make her say “transparent” again… except for this one time:

The Biden White House is being so transparent KJP wouldn’t answer this question:

KJP insisted everything has been done “by the book”:

Considering the fact that classified documents have now been found at three locations where they shouldn’t have been, the “by the book” goal went out the window long ago.

And of course Jean-Pierre wanted everybody to know that Biden takes this “very seriously” — if Biden weren’t he wouldn’t have kept his Corvette and any classified documents in a locked garage:

It wouldn’t have been a decent White House briefing if Peter Doocy didn’t get under KJP’s skin:

Whew! What a day.

***

***

