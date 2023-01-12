Today’s White House briefing with Karine Jean-Pierre was a relatively lengthy session featuring plenty of dodging, deflecting and obfuscating combined with some occasional repetitive word salads being served up.

For starters, Jean-Pierre repeatedly insisted the Biden White House has been transparent about this, and nobody was buying what she was trying to sell.

"According to the Attorney General, documents were found on December 20th in his garage in Wilmington. Why was that not immediately addressed? Is the White House being transparent about that if it was already known…? KJP: "We have been transparent here." pic.twitter.com/w8WfCwMa1e — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

REPORTER: "How can you say this was transparent when you've sat on this information for more than two months?" KJP completely ignores the question. pic.twitter.com/wf5hNBUiJF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

THERE’S BEEN A LOT OF TRANSPARENCY, DAMMIT! DON’T PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT WE DO, BELIEVE WHAT WE SAY!!

KJP is getting VERY frustrated… "There has not been a limit of transparency!" pic.twitter.com/5e2Yu4IekQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

Don’t make her say “transparent” again… except for this one time:

"Do you acknowledge that the fact that the White House did not reveal this to the public, despite the fact that you've known about it for months, undercuts the President's promise of being transparent…" KJP: "They were transparent…" pic.twitter.com/n7byksAxiH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

The Biden White House is being so transparent KJP wouldn’t answer this question:

WATCH:@PressSec refuses to answer which room in Biden's residence contained the classified documents. pic.twitter.com/Jhiek8nChN — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) January 12, 2023

KJP insisted everything has been done “by the book”:

KJP: "We are trying to do this by the book!" pic.twitter.com/Bntru3PZ3Q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

Considering the fact that classified documents have now been found at three locations where they shouldn’t have been, the “by the book” goal went out the window long ago.

And of course Jean-Pierre wanted everybody to know that Biden takes this “very seriously” — if Biden weren’t he wouldn’t have kept his Corvette and any classified documents in a locked garage:

KJP: "We take this very seriously. The president takes this very seriously. He was not aware that the records were there. He does not know what is in the documents. Again, classified information, classified documents he takes very seriously." pic.twitter.com/32FnDTWngx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

It wouldn’t have been a decent White House briefing if Peter Doocy didn’t get under KJP’s skin:

DOOCY: "What is the White House trying to hide?" KJP: "Nothing." pic.twitter.com/KrbuC7O2nX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

KJP did NOT like this question… DOOCY: "When will the White House release a log of visitors to the Wilmington house?" pic.twitter.com/14CKThpKqV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 12, 2023

Whew! What a day.

