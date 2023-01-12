Boy, it’s another red-letter day for Joe Biden. For the whole Biden family, really!

We learned earlier this morning that Joe Biden had apparently been keeping classified Obama-administration-era documents in his Wilmington, Delaware, home. Or, more specifically, in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware, home. With his Corvette. Don’t worry, he kept the garage locked! What, do you think he’d do something completely irresponsible?

This looks very bad, of course, but if there’s one thing we’ve come to learn about Joe Biden, it’s that things can always — always — get worse. And lo and behold, they have:

In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking pic.twitter.com/L7c80MRRiS — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 12, 2023

Wait a minute … so Hunter Biden claimed to own the house? Or at least claimed to live there?

Not only that — Hunt declared to the Delaware DMV that he resided in the home on Barley Mill Road.@joshlevyesq, this is good news for you–a lot more billable hours! More on pg 18ff: https://t.co/tmsNCHtr6H https://t.co/JbuEueepGD pic.twitter.com/muB1SfA9dQ — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) January 12, 2023

OK, well, if Hunter said he owned the house, then wouldn’t that mean that he’d also have access to the garage? The garage where Joe Biden kept his Corvette and classified docs?

That’s actually exactly what it would mean:

Hunter DID HAVE ACCESS to the garage where President Biden stored his Corvette–and presumably classified docs. Biden told @JayLeno in 2016 that Hunter "decided as a Christmas gift to have the engine rebuilt for me." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 12, 2023

So, the best case scenario is that Hunter Biden didn’t own the house, but he had easy and regular access to the garage. Which is … still a pretty terrible scenario.

More from RealClear Politics:

As vice president in 2016, Biden and his Corvette appeared in the season premiere of CNBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage.” Showing off the classic that was a wedding present from his father, Biden told Leno that his sons had restored the vehicle to showroom condition. “My two sons, Beau, who passed away, and my son Hunter decided as a Christmas gift to have the engine rebuilt for me,” he explained. … Biden does keep his Corvette at his home in Wilmington. He told Leno in a second appearance on the show in 2022 that because the Secret Service doesn’t allow incumbent presidents to drive their own cars, “every once in a while, I take the Corvette out of the garage and just run up and down the driveway.”

Sounds like Hunter took it out every once in a while, too (we’re referring to the Corvette, though we could be referring to something else as well).

Your reminder that Hunter Biden had free access to this very same garage… They themselves admit this. So… Yeah. https://t.co/YK3ABeX5Ei — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 12, 2023

Once more, for those in the back:

Biden’s drug addicted son who was chronically in need of cash and had questionable foreign business dealings had access to classified materials. Amazing. https://t.co/JjTl2OP7pF — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 12, 2023

At what point can the Biden administration admit that this was more than just a “mistake” in which classified materials were “inadvertently misplaced”? President Biden is already in no state to be trusted to be responsible with sensitive materials concerning U.S. national security in his private possession; Hunter Biden having access to them is theoretically an even bigger threat to national security, because when he gets careless, unlike with Joe Biden, there are no handlers around to rein him in.

That's a relief as Hunter is famously fastidious with the preservation of private info https://t.co/AfUTJ15nrB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 12, 2023

This is very, very not good.

