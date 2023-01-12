So are they getting ready to remove Biden? *adjusts tinfoil* Especially since the Botox-filled puppet has said he intends to run again in 24? Certainly seems like convenient timing to this editor.

Just sayin’.

Miranda Devine put a short thread together about Biden’s classified docs and put them in context with Hunter’s laptop … and yeah, yikes.

Take a gander:

Remember when Hunter asked his building manager to cut new keys for # “new office mates Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Jim Biden, Gongwen Dong, Chairman Ye CEFC emissary,” & a new office sign: “The Biden Foundation Hudson West (CEFC US).” If CEFC partner Patrick Ho hadn’t been arrested… pic.twitter.com/rUX73NyPkW — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 11, 2023

Jill, Jim … Patrick Ho.

What a tangled web the Bidens have spent DECADES weaving.

…. Then Joe Biden would have been stashing these classified documents in an office he shared with the capitalist arm of the Chinese Communist Party’s belt and road initiative, backed by CCP intelligence. https://t.co/N6WS3Jzm66 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 11, 2023

But you know, it was Trump who was supposedly selling classified docs to Russia or something. Holy crap the media and by association our federal government are back-ass-wards and stupid. Or evil. Corrupt?

All of the above.

We know, Democrats and the Left always accuse others of what they’re doing but as Sleepy Joe himself has said, ‘C’mon man!’

Why do you think the FBI (and CIA) worked so hard to bury our laptop stories? They knew the truth was lethal to their preferred candidate. https://t.co/bqtDDq1uTO — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 11, 2023

And these agencies knew it was lethal to them as well.

The part they played … all of it.

Why were Biden’s lawyers combing through his personal papers ahead of the midterms, anyway? What needed to be found and hidden? — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 11, 2023

Excellent question. What needed to be found and hidden? Destroyed? Removed?

Wondering if we’ll learn more with upcoming drops of the Twitter Files? Will Democrats ‘release’ the info to remove him themselves?

Something is definitely very WRONG with all of this.

They’re getting ready to dump him.

Just a guess. — 🇺🇸 Habitual Line Stepper 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) January 11, 2023

I pray this story doesn't disappear, they need to go to jail. — Audrey Hartness 🇺🇸 (@audhartness) January 11, 2023

The new House of Representatives turned red and they will be having committees investigating it. — Rcmaae (@Liotta3Liotta) January 12, 2023

We sure as shiznit hope so.

Maybe Joe’s out, & won’t resign? Warning one, now two. Threatening to expose Hunter too? Reminds us of Cuomo, a disaster candidate after Covid they needed to resign so Houchel had more campaign time. He wouldn’t, & every week a new accuser came forward until he cut a deal & left. — Debbie Flanigan (@DebFlanigan) January 12, 2023

Certainly sounds familiar.

Well we know Hunter had to be the person of this group to do the heavy lifting because according to Joe Biden Hunter is the smartest person he knows. You can’t make this up. — Patricia (@triciamap) January 12, 2023

Sadly, no, we can’t.

When will anyone face the music? — MikeNice🧊 (@mike70699134) January 11, 2023

Even more sadly, we’re not holding our breath for this to happen.

If any family would sell our top secrets to China for profit, it would be the Biden family. pic.twitter.com/z4H5SlAdW4 — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 11, 2023

Something like that.

***

