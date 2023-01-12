C’mon you guys, Pete Buttigieg was a diversity hire and everyone knows it. Democrats care more about identity and labels (we elected the first X to do Y!) than they do about hiring qualified people who know how to do their jobs. And while it’s not just Buttigieg who is terrible at what he does in this administration, he may be the worst at it. Granholm is close and Harris is … well, Harris … but Pete?

Disaster.

Left vet group (who knew there was such a thing but here we are), VoteVets, came out to defend Buttigieg:

Extraordinarily qualified? REALLY GUYS.

No.

Nowhere in that laundry list of qualifications is there anything about TRANSPORTATION.

Holy eff.

What he said.

You know, we had a similar thought but nope, they’re legit.

Weird and sad, eh?

Heh.

Hey, maybe he’d at least show up for that job, right? CHOO CHOO!

