C’mon you guys, Pete Buttigieg was a diversity hire and everyone knows it. Democrats care more about identity and labels (we elected the first X to do Y!) than they do about hiring qualified people who know how to do their jobs. And while it’s not just Buttigieg who is terrible at what he does in this administration, he may be the worst at it. Granholm is close and Harris is … well, Harris … but Pete?

Disaster.

Left vet group (who knew there was such a thing but here we are), VoteVets, came out to defend Buttigieg:

Secretary Buttigieg is a Rhodes Scholar, Harvard and Oxford alum, and served in Afghanistan for the U.S. Navy as an intelligence officer.

If anyone is up for the task, it’s him. He’s, by far, extraordinarily qualified for his job.

We can’t say that for everyone in Washington. pic.twitter.com/mfp1NRE4kQ — VoteVets (@votevets) January 11, 2023

Extraordinarily qualified? REALLY GUYS.

No.

Nowhere in that laundry list of qualifications is there anything about TRANSPORTATION.

Holy eff.

If he’s up for it why is everything collapsing? And how can you think those qualifications exempt him from criticism if your party said a BRAIN SURGEON named Ben Carson couldn’t run housing. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) January 12, 2023

What he said.

His transportation experience was as mayor of a small city with 60 or so buses… and the fact that he likes trains. Hard to find a more UNqualified cabinet secretary ever. — WitCoHE 🇺🇸 (@E__Strobel) January 12, 2023

What about his Navy Intelligence service qualifies him for being a transportation secretary? Because after 2 years, he has yet to show any qualification, aside from a fascination with trains. — Tony, CEO of Stuff, Inc. (@PA_Daddoo) January 12, 2023

Who gives a flying rats arse? He is not qualified. — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger (ret) 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) January 12, 2023

None of those mean that he has any idea on how fix transportation. He couldn’t even get the potholes fixed when he was mayor. — Opinionated Witch🧙🏴‍☠️ (@opinionwitchy) January 12, 2023

All those qualifications and he still can't do the job. I don't think you made your case. — Bronxilla (@bronxilla) January 11, 2023

Funny that he sucks so much at his job, then. — Will Collier (@willcollier) January 12, 2023

Is this a parody account? — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) January 12, 2023

You know, we had a similar thought but nope, they’re legit.

Weird and sad, eh?

Sitting in a classroom, and impressing teachers who've never accomplished anything outside of a classroom, doesn't necessarily prepare one to do anything. — William Keane (@largebill68) January 12, 2023

None of that matters cause he took a whole year off for an ideological vanity show. — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) January 12, 2023

I don't care what grades he got in junior high school. Competence matters more than sinecures. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 12, 2023

Maybe he should have been a train conductor, nerds… — Freespirit Gal 🦋 (@GalFreespirit) January 12, 2023

Heh.

Hey, maybe he’d at least show up for that job, right? CHOO CHOO!

