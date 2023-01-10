Guys, Adam Schiff is bad news. Seriously bad news.

We’re not sure how else to describe a sitting Congressman who works this hard to silence and shut down a member of the press. As we all have seen from the Twitter Files, Adam targeted Paul Sperry specifically … and Sperry was eventually banned.

Yay, government.

But there’s a little bit more to the story. Seems Adam turned to Twitter after Real Clear Politics told him to ‘take a hike’ when he tried shaming them into deleting Sperry’s J6 whistleblower stories because he claimed they would lead to more violence.

We’ll let Sperry tell the whole story:

NEW: After Schiff pressured Twitter, he used Jan 6 as excuse to pressure me and my editors @ RealClear to retract our whistleblower stories. His chief of staff claimed they were “dangerous” and could lead to more "violence.” We told them to take a hike. A month later I was banned — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 10, 2023

Couldn’t get his way SO he went to Twitter.

And of course, Twitter was more than happy to do its part and get rid of the ‘dangerous’ journalist who was actually doing his job.

Badge of pride! Glad you're back, Paul. — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) January 10, 2023

We’re also glad he’s back … you all know Schiff For Brains is really sweating it out now. Especially with the GOP being in charge of the House. Let the investigations BEGIN.

Lock up Schiff — John Mellor (@MediaClash) January 10, 2023

Sounds like him. — Sue (@SimplySusie3) January 10, 2023

It does indeed sound like ol’ pencil neck.

As it turns out, Schiff doesn't actually care about the democratic values which he so likes to tell us about. — Michael Machera (@mistersir__) January 10, 2023

Shocking.

And he’s hiding under a rock right now. Call his office! Ask if the congressman has plans to address the allegations that his office demanded journalists be banned from Twitter for investigating them. (818) 450-2900 Be polite. They were to me. — The Beave (@jondunnsays) January 10, 2023

They were polite … this made us laugh for some reason.

This is gonna be FUN.

***

