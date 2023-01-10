Just once we’d like to see people on the Left show a teeny, tiny little bit of decorum when someone famous they disagree with politically passes away. Lynette Hardaway, aka Diamond from Diamond and Silk, passed away on Monday, and while there was an outpouring of love and respect from many people (even a handful of Leftists), the number of horrible toads mocking and taking joy in her death were everywhere.

They’re still everywhere this morning.

They somehow believe people mocking the Left when they claimed the dirty hippie in his underwear who hit Paul Pelosi with a hammer was MAGA somehow justifies their cheering Diamond’s death … hey, we’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box here.

We dug through a lot of garbage and pulled some of the more awful tweets to shine a light as a reminder that when people show you who they really are, believe them.

To be fair, these people are being dragged like nobody’s business … and deservedly so.

White guy making fun of two dead Black people.

How very progressive.

Holy HELL that’s racist.

Well, thank goodness Mario told us all he’s NOT a parody.

And of course, this bozo:

He didn’t get enough attention from his one swipe at her so he tried again – and it’s not even his disgusting joke.

Lame.

Awful.

Oh, they just get worse and worse.

Really dude?

It’s FUNNY when someone who this W person disagrees with dies. HA HA HA

Look at how clever, with the gif and everything. *eye roll*

Imagine living your life THIS broken over one man.

Sad.

They are more obsessed with Trump than Diamond ever was.

Clearly.

Orange God King?

Verbal murderer.

Who ARE these people?

Don’t answer that.

Then there’s this guy …

He continued.

And he thinks he’s the good guy with these tweets.

No words.

We don’t even know Hardaway’s cause of death but you do you.

Yikes.

Gosh, hope this horrible tweet made this person feel better about their crappy lives.

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure something is spoiled in the fridge but you’re not sure what it is? Just made that face.

What a doosh.

She, he, it, they sure showed Diamond.

Another whose original swipe at Hardaway wasn’t popular enough.

How pathetic.

Truth be told, this level of hatred really only hurts the sad, lonely, miserable, losers on Twitter spewing it. We hope her family knows that these comments are more about them being jackasses than her.

And yeah, they are JACKASSES – point and laugh at them.

Sending our love and respect. #RIPDiamond.

***

