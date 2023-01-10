Just once we’d like to see people on the Left show a teeny, tiny little bit of decorum when someone famous they disagree with politically passes away. Lynette Hardaway, aka Diamond from Diamond and Silk, passed away on Monday, and while there was an outpouring of love and respect from many people (even a handful of Leftists), the number of horrible toads mocking and taking joy in her death were everywhere.

They’re still everywhere this morning.

They somehow believe people mocking the Left when they claimed the dirty hippie in his underwear who hit Paul Pelosi with a hammer was MAGA somehow justifies their cheering Diamond’s death … hey, we’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box here.

We dug through a lot of garbage and pulled some of the more awful tweets to shine a light as a reminder that when people show you who they really are, believe them.

RIP Diamond, conservatives just lost one of the few black people they can use to pretend they aren't racist. — Human Ghost (@ApollonAgeX) January 10, 2023

To be fair, these people are being dragged like nobody’s business … and deservedly so.

RIP Diamond. The newest member of the Herman Cain club. pic.twitter.com/ZxMxHrwNwS — Rick Havoc (@RikHavic) January 10, 2023

White guy making fun of two dead Black people.

How very progressive.

RIP, Diamond. Her real name, for all of the Conservative white folks who only know her as the paid minstrel show gimmick she sold herself as, is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway. I betchu Trump and most of The Right can't even tell you which one was Diamond and which one is Silk 🤦🏿‍♂️🤡 pic.twitter.com/oaHyVTm5n7 — 4⃣➖6⃣ Ain't 🐐 (@ApexJones22) January 10, 2023

Holy HELL that’s racist.

Everyone relax… Neil Diamond is still alive! It’s just Diamond from Diamond & Silk!#RIPDiamond’s tending because a loudmouth obnoxious antivaxxer didn’t get vaccinated & died from COVID. Sorry but WTF! This is Darwinism & there are many competing for that award this year! pic.twitter.com/bhb8HG0XIu — Michael “Super Mario” 🇺🇸🌊 – (Not a parody!) (@MichaelSamario) January 10, 2023

Well, thank goodness Mario told us all he’s NOT a parody.

And of course, this bozo:

RIP Diamond formerly of Diamond & Silk. She passed away before following through on her threat to sue me for writing about factual reports of her ties to Neo-Nazis. pic.twitter.com/OkP0im1gl3 — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) January 10, 2023

RIP Diamond. She’s in a better place now with Herman Cain. — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) January 10, 2023

He didn’t get enough attention from his one swipe at her so he tried again – and it’s not even his disgusting joke.

Lame.

Diamond and Silk were fired from Fox News for pushing COVID conspiracies and tonight, Diamond died from COVID. It just writes itself, doesn't it? https://t.co/9hKH3ajTXz — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) January 10, 2023

You think Trump just realized she was black and had her clipped? — Pete Geer (@Petegeer) January 10, 2023

Awful.

Oh, they just get worse and worse.

One less Auntie Tom. RIP Diamond from Diamond and Silk. pic.twitter.com/aq2I7hbKea — Boochie Is The Name. (@stawpfeenin) January 10, 2023

Really dude?

I saw RIP Diamond trending and was worried it was Neil. Just some MAGA trash. pic.twitter.com/JSVX4StPB5 — W (@therealsirw2) January 10, 2023

It’s FUNNY when someone who this W person disagrees with dies. HA HA HA

Look at how clever, with the gif and everything. *eye roll*

RIP Diamond. You died in shame perpetuating Trump’s Big Lie until the very end. You were conned and you betrayed America. You supported the insurrection after your guy lost. Democracy is better with one less uneducated voter in the world. pic.twitter.com/hN6bfyhoo1 — Trump Interpreter (@trumpinterprtr) January 10, 2023

Imagine living your life THIS broken over one man.

Sad.

Will the death of #RIPDiamond – of Diamond and Silk, from #Covid, change the opinion of Silk in regard to vaccines, social distancing and masks. Silk now has to accept that she was lied to by her Orange God King and helped spread the deadly lies of ‘his MAGA movement’…#XBB15 — Tango Lima (@TheTangoLima) January 10, 2023

They are more obsessed with Trump than Diamond ever was.

Clearly.

Orange God King?

LoL bc she's essentially a verbal murderer, leading the stupidest of her Stupids down a path that NO DOUBT killed some of them. If you whisper in a crazy persons' ear long enough and they grab a gun and blow their brains out, you bear some responsibility. She did not whisper. — DistinctStink (@DistinctStink) January 10, 2023

Verbal murderer.

Who ARE these people?

Don’t answer that.

Then there’s this guy …

Honestly, I’m not even sure which one was Diamond and which one is Silk. I just recall that they were both lying grifters who embarrassed themselves on a regular basis with their widely panned minstrel act. That said, RIP Diamond. And my condolences to her grieving sister. pic.twitter.com/KcFx35YyVL — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 10, 2023

He continued.

Diamond and Silk were conservative White America’s Black friends. They created a permission system for Trump supporters to be racist. When they were called out for bigotry, they would just say how much they loved Diamond and Silk. Grifters. That said, RIP Diamond. pic.twitter.com/AAtsRJikiG — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 10, 2023

And he thinks he’s the good guy with these tweets.

One final grift! Surviving sister Silk is raising money off of her sister's untimely and tragic death. That said, RIP Diamond. And deepest condolences to Silk on this very tough loss.https://t.co/I8Y4sHG2JR — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 10, 2023

No words.

A tragedy in 4 acts. #MAGAMoron #COVID19 RIP Diamond. Maybe it will convince Silk to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/87KbjqAX2R — Dr.Aditi🌻 (@aditinfinite) January 10, 2023

We don’t even know Hardaway’s cause of death but you do you.

RIP Diamond If only mammy had gotten vaccinated & not listened to massa trump & his ilk pic.twitter.com/Tr3hkXVtx8 — Miss Posh Boss (@RubythePirate2) January 10, 2023

Yikes.

RIP Diamond. You did bad things. You lied, and now one of your our lies has killed you. You also managed to get others killed with your no doubt. I am not sad. — BattleHim4TheRepublic (@BattleHim4Repub) January 10, 2023

Gosh, hope this horrible tweet made this person feel better about their crappy lives.

A story we’ve seen time and time again the past 3 years. Misinformation kills. RIP Diamond, I’m sorry you fell for your own grift and ultimately paid the price. COVID is real. Mask up and get boosted. https://t.co/KVbFfiGD4h — 𝕄 ♪ 𝕁 🦆 (@JasperJay40) January 10, 2023

Rip Diamond. Lies and misinformation cost you your life ! How many others died listening to you and silk ? Karma ? ……. Get vaccinated! #GetVaccinated #DiamondAndSilk — Blue Crew (@AnthonyResists) January 10, 2023

RIP Diamond REMEMBER WHEN DONALD CUT D & S LOOSE? I DO…NOW Y'ALL MOURNING THEM Freaking MAGA morons only mourn Black people who hate other Black people… — TasteBudB (@TasteBudB) January 10, 2023

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure something is spoiled in the fridge but you’re not sure what it is? Just made that face.

Do iconic and moronic mean the same thing? RIP Diamond pic.twitter.com/J2sIfoxIhX — Ozzie🌊🌊🌻 (@SereneOz) January 10, 2023

What a doosh.

RIP Diamond the sellout! Keep fcking around with that fat white fck who got vaccinated while telling dumb azzes the vaccine is bad. — THEEAudacity (@ArrogantNBlack) January 10, 2023

She, he, it, they sure showed Diamond.

Two other [lower case] black women opted to ride the Trump train to fame and riches. Diamond & Silk built a career in the R/W swamp. Where are "they" today? Lay down with dogs, wake up with fleas. I'll just leave it at that. #RIPDiamond#CovidIsNoHoax @thejackhopkins https://t.co/tk9RK8qBn4 — CapitalGPodcast (@CapitalGreer) January 10, 2023

Does RIP Diamond mean Rot

In

Purgatory? Pretty sure that's the first stop for POS Covid-denying, anti-vax, election denying, pro POS Pussy Grabber magaTs go. Say hi to Rush. — Ozzie🌊🌊🌻 (@SereneOz) January 10, 2023

Another whose original swipe at Hardaway wasn’t popular enough.

How pathetic.

Welp, another sellout bites the dust. RIP Diamond. — Jay McGill, One of Thee Countless Blacks (@Jay_McGill94) January 10, 2023

Truth be told, this level of hatred really only hurts the sad, lonely, miserable, losers on Twitter spewing it. We hope her family knows that these comments are more about them being jackasses than her.

And yeah, they are JACKASSES – point and laugh at them.

Sending our love and respect. #RIPDiamond.

***

***

