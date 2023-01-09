Randi Weingarten knows we know they worked to keep the schools closed and yet she keeps LYING about it. We don’t know how to get this through her thick head but none of us are ever going to stop calling her out for holding our kids’ education hostage for political gain.

Ever.

So she might as well own it, apologize for it, and try to find a way to make it right.

This nonsense right here? Where she tries pretending she DIDN’T spend over a year advocating for technology over teachers? And babbling about building TRUST? Union shill PLEASE.

What we have seen in public education is that technology can't replace teachers. Remote education didn't work, in part because you have to have relationships. You have to build trust. #LITSummit2023 pic.twitter.com/8Auc95kC3c — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) January 7, 2023

Corey DeAngelis reminded her of the truth about what her union did when it came to keeping schools closed.

you fought to keep schools closed. https://t.co/7qgqXZChia — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 7, 2023

And then she tried firing back insisting it was COREY who was lying. Insisting ‘they’ worked SO HARD to get kids back in the classroom.

This is a lie & you know it. We put out reopening plans, I went on TV & did op Eds talking about how to reopen & we worked w/many to make it happen. What we asked for was to open safely-to protect educators & students from the virus. Disagree on policy,but stop with the lies. — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) January 8, 2023

Calling so much BULLS**T here, Randi.

The person who needs to stop with the lies is YOU.

no one is falling for your gaslighting, Randi, and you know it. that's why you constantly close your replies like you closed the schools. that's why you declined to join the Dr. Phil show to talk about how you hurt kids by keeping schools closed. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 8, 2023

parents know the truth. and they will never forget. pic.twitter.com/NURbmPoela — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 8, 2023

"Our findings that school closures are uncorrelated with the actual incidence of the virus, but are rather strongly associated with unionization, implies that the decision to close schools has been a political—not scientific—decision." pic.twitter.com/RLnOffsxba — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 8, 2023

"Analyzing local district reopening plans, however, we find that decisions were more tied to local political partisanship and union strength than to COVID-19 severity. Republicans in the public were also more favorable than Democrats toward in-person learning." pic.twitter.com/IJQVR2DZXh — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 8, 2023

no one believes you. pic.twitter.com/PtqlDhWOAD — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 8, 2023

"We find that mass partisanship and vested interests best explain the degree to which schools reopened. Republican (Democratic) districts were far more (less) likely to reopen in person, while districts with stronger unions relied more on remote learning." pic.twitter.com/h8I5aeMoEC — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 8, 2023

OOF, we felt that one clear over here, so we KNOW Randi felt this one.

Ouch.

***

Related:

BLISTERING thread uses Biden’s southern border photo-op to show what Dems REALLY think of immigrants

Editor claims anyone disagreeing that football is anti-Black is proving it IS anti-Black and WOOF

Limited Run Games MIIIGHT wanna look at tweets from the account they caved to when firing employee

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership