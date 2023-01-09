Randi Weingarten knows we know they worked to keep the schools closed and yet she keeps LYING about it. We don’t know how to get this through her thick head but none of us are ever going to stop calling her out for holding our kids’ education hostage for political gain.

Ever.

So she might as well own it, apologize for it, and try to find a way to make it right.

This nonsense right here? Where she tries pretending she DIDN’T spend over a year advocating for technology over teachers? And babbling about building TRUST? Union shill PLEASE.

Corey DeAngelis reminded her of the truth about what her union did when it came to keeping schools closed.

And then she tried firing back insisting it was COREY who was lying. Insisting ‘they’ worked SO HARD to get kids back in the classroom.

Calling so much BULLS**T here, Randi.

The person who needs to stop with the lies is YOU.

OOF, we felt that one clear over here, so we KNOW Randi felt this one.

Ouch.

