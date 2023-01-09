Football is racist. Heck, everything else is so why not … *eye roll*

As Twitchy readers know, Scientific American shared a piece that wasn’t at all scientific and one that many people would question whether it was American at all claiming football is racist.

Sorry, they said, ‘anti-Blackness’ but pretty sure that just means RAY-SIS.

And as many of you can likely guess, most people thought this was impressively STUPID. Editor in Chief of Scientific American, Laura Helmuth, said if you disagree with the fact that the football system is anti-Black that you’re proving it’s anti-Black.

"To dismiss the almost certain breaking down of their bodies as just part of the game is a process of objectification and commodification … The anti-Blackness of the system is inescapable." Important analysis of football from @tracie_canada on @sciam https://t.co/Ru7fLn5kiN — Laura Helmuth (@laurahelmuth) January 7, 2023

annnnnd the replies to any tweet about systemic racism prove the existence of systemic racism — Laura Helmuth (@laurahelmuth) January 8, 2023

So disagreeing with her crazy proves the crazy she was spewing? Really?

"Denying you're a witch is proof you're a witch" – Science in 2023 — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) January 8, 2023

Self perpetuating arguments are usually wrong. “This is evil. To disagree with that is evil. That makes you evil.” You leftists use this with every argument you put forward, which instantly tells the rest of us that you have no idea what you’re talking about. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) January 8, 2023

You’re evil and if you disagree with us that you’re evil that proves you’re evil.

Sort of like the whole ‘you’re racist’ argument.

You’re racist and if you claim you’re not a racist that proves you’re a racist.

I see you're the Editor in Chief of Scientific American. Do you have any magazines you can recommend that discuss science? — stevemur (@stevemur) January 8, 2023

Of course, she could have just asked Tony Dungy …

As a black man and former NFL player I can say this article is absolutely ridiculous. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 7, 2023

annnnnd you sound like a conspiracy theorist — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 8, 2023

lol, that's not how proving works. are you sure you work for a *scientific* magazine? — ｇｏｏｄ ｇｉｒｌ ｂａｔｕ (@qtomris) January 8, 2023

That’s a tautology. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) January 8, 2023

People used to wonder if they were smart enough for college. Now they have to wonder if they're stupid enough for college. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) January 8, 2023

You made an ass of yourself because that is what racists do. You were called on it because that is what decent people do. You don't get to preen and pretend you are superior when you are the baddie. — Free At Last (@THATCH_ARISES) January 8, 2023

Not enough head pats in the world for this broad.

