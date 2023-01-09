Self-described fat, vegan (really?) Leftist ‘Leah’ claims the word obese is a slur.

Who knew?

She apparently feels that it is used to dehumanize and harass fat people and therefore it should be ‘eradicated.’ Wonder if she objects to other medical terms or if it’s just OBESE that bothers her. Take a gander.

The term ‘obese’ is a slur because it is used to dehumanize us and harass us. It’s not because our feelings are hurt by an ‘accurate description’, it is an outdated term that does more harm than good. And as such, it should be eradicated. That’s it. — Leah 🏳️‍🌈 (@hutchleah) January 2, 2023

Obese is a slur? Is skinny a slur? Short? Tall? C’mon now …

Does she really think this sort of ‘activism’ helps with the stigma around larger people? Because we can assure her, it does not. At all. Nothing irritates the masses more than being told they can’t use a certain word because it’s mean, especially when exploiting the word ‘slur’ to make said mean word look meaner.

This was just silly and people were more than happy to call her out.

She was, of course, quick to play the victim.

This seems to be making the rounds in bigoted circles. Fat people have always existed and will always exist. Fear-mongering a normal human variation does not work on me. But while you’re here you’re not harassing another fat person who might not be able to handle it, so go off!✨ — Leah 🏳️‍🌈 (@hutchleah) January 5, 2023

She’s such a GIVER.

‘Ob*se’ is a slur because it’s a term used to degrade and dehumanize in everyday lingo AND medical spaces to trivialize our care and treatment. Never denied it was a ‘medical term’. There are soo many other terms that are ‘medical’ but offensive. Stay mad fatphobes <3 — Leah 🏳️‍🌈 (@hutchleah) January 5, 2023

Wait, now if people push back they’re fatphobes? That’s a thing? Or are we to a point where we just add ‘phobe’ to the end of words to make ourselves feel more important?

STOP IT.

Then, it got worse.

The word ‘#obese’ is now considered unacceptable by the world’s academic community and should be changed by the @WHO to #obesity – because: a person has a disease called obesity and that person is NOT the disease itself. @pattynece @Eggface @PaulDavidsonPhD @ConscienHealth https://t.co/XfN8JuPeCr — Neil Floch MD (@NeilFlochMD) January 8, 2023

Gosh, ‘doc,’ the last time we checked most people weren’t all that concerned about what the academic world thinks these days.

Here is a list of alternatives. I’ve found that people experiencing unthinness respond positively to “roly-poly” and “gross”. pic.twitter.com/rduyrCkBUS — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉🌊Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 8, 2023

Unthinness.

Heh.

Ooooh, corpulent is a good word.

The word obese is only “offensive” to those who are offended by objective reality. It’s the same as “tooth decay” to someone not taking care of their oral hygiene. Or someone has “body odor” from not maintaining physical cleanliness. These are descriptors, not slurs. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) January 8, 2023

If the pre-requisite for using language that objectively defines something is now how it makes someone “feel”, then be prepared to change every new “more sensitive” word you create when it also begins to hurt their feelings. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) January 8, 2023

In other words, it’s reality. Deal with it.

NGL, obese is the kindest & most civil term to use compared to the alternatives. — Alan Bayer (@AlanBayer2) January 8, 2023

You want providers to change a medical term because it hurts some people’s feelings? — Allison (@TheOGAllison) January 8, 2023

That appears to be the case.

Imagine thinking anyone gave a damn what “academics” deem appropriate. — Josh (@JoshWeber2) January 8, 2023

See what we mean?

Everything is so f-ing stupid. pic.twitter.com/wBD2lm06qr — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) January 8, 2023

Welcome to 2023, we’re off to a ‘great’ start.

I'm not lazy – I need government financial support because I'm afflicted with laziness. It's a disease, everyone should pity me as I do nothing to benefit myself. — JohnHowardRoark (@JohnHowardRoar1) January 8, 2023

This is idiotic. — Josh (@JoshWeber2) January 8, 2023

At best.

Or would that be at worst?

🤡🤡🤡 — Lieutenant Omni (@LieutenantOmni) January 9, 2023

What the hell? I am obese and I’m not insulted if you call me that. Stop canceling everything which may hurt someone’s feelings. Seriously, it’s getting annoying. — Cristi M. (@Brandiburu1) January 8, 2023

I find these assertions to be infantile and absurd.

Despite being obese. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) January 8, 2023

Yes.

We do too.

***

***

