It was difficult for everyone to see what was actually being said on the floor during those last Speaker votes … clearly there were some heated words considering we almost saw an altercation actually take place between Gaetz and Rogers.

But this is what they were really saying.

Ok, not really, it’s just bad lip reading but LOL, this is pretty damn spectacular.

Watch.

Everything changes once you know what McCarthy and Gaetz were actually saying#118thCongress #KevinMcCarthy #MattGaetz pic.twitter.com/8Yr7LCtioC — Bad Lip Reading (@BadLipReading) January 8, 2023

McCarthy has a lovely singing voice … just sayin’.

He’s not exactly singing but, ‘You’re like people in the 12th century’ sounds pretty lyrical.

And a tiger? Plus an organ?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

"Hey man, you're gonna pay for dinner!" 😂 — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) January 8, 2023

Bad Lip Reading has done these bits for both Democrats and Republicans.

“You’re gonna pay for dinner”

This is gold — IvanV1 (@Ivanv1) January 8, 2023

I’m gonna report you to Nadine gave me twin peaks vibes. — GAGirl1967 2022 off 2023 on! (@Tamzilla_52) January 8, 2023

The 🐅 sound in the background 😂😂 — 🎙E (@ElizManresa) January 8, 2023

We will say this … we’re seeing people on both sides of the aisle laughing.

It’s so very rare, so well-played, Bad Lip Reading.

Come back when this is a musical! — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) January 8, 2023

I’m laughing my ass off. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) January 8, 2023

See what we mean?

We spend a lot of time being angry or worried or scared or tired so why not spend just a few moments laughing? Just a few.

