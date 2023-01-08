Not only was Jimmy’s COVID song all cringe, but it triggered TF out of the Branch COVIDIANS.

Dude … we get the attempt here to sound a little bit like Love Shack but it’s just … yeah.

And it could be funny but it’s just not.

Hey, we admire his commitment to totally and completely embarrassing himself but still.

Serious cringe.

Trending

Awww, good times.

Sorry, we meant TERRIBLE times.

Our bad.

Seriously.

And speaking of cult cringe … while the Right was pointing and laughing and cringing, Taylor Lorenz and the devout Branch COVIDIANS were losing their minds because HOW DARE JIMMY mock COVID. REEEEEEE.

What now?

Seems Jimmy’s cringe song didn’t play well with this crowd.

Gosh, we’re shocked because usually, they have such a great sense of humor. TO BE FAIR, nobody thought this was funny but people being triggered because we shouldn’t mock a virus. C’mon, man.

CLUTCH THOSE PEARLS.

Huh?

Holy geez, go outside, touch some grass. In fact, touch all of the grass.

We weep for this country.

Except when we’re pointing and laughing at Jimmy Fallon and the triggered Branch COVIDIANS.

***

Related:

Adam Schiff-For-Brains sure sounds nervous about McCarthy and new House rules (gosh, wonder why)

BOMBSHELL thread of emails from Biden WH pushing Big Tech to silence conservatives DAMNING must read

Lefties FREAK after DeSantis appoints Chris Rufo to New College of Florida Board of Trustees and LOL

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDjimmy fallonTaylor Lorenz