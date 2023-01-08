Not only was Jimmy’s COVID song all cringe, but it triggered TF out of the Branch COVIDIANS.

Dude … we get the attempt here to sound a little bit like Love Shack but it’s just … yeah.

And it could be funny but it’s just not.

Jimmy performs a tiny song about the new COVID variant, XBB.1.5. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/cQq1sBTiFq — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 6, 2023

Hey, we admire his commitment to totally and completely embarrassing himself but still.

Words could never fully express just how embarrassing this is, Jimmy. You should probably quit your night job. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) January 7, 2023

Serious cringe.

Trying for some of that sweet, sweet Colbert Pfizer lucre. pic.twitter.com/5Oqbaz42e8 — Ultra Christmas Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 7, 2023

Awww, good times.

Sorry, we meant TERRIBLE times.

Our bad.

Washed-up Jimmy. Embarrassing and sad. — 🇺🇸 Colorádo Patríot 🇺🇸 (@redco2012) January 7, 2023

Seriously.

Cult cringe X 100. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 7, 2023

And speaking of cult cringe … while the Right was pointing and laughing and cringing, Taylor Lorenz and the devout Branch COVIDIANS were losing their minds because HOW DARE JIMMY mock COVID. REEEEEEE.

We are living in a level 10 dystopia rn https://t.co/d8zamB0Eia — Subscribe to my Substack!! (@TaylorLorenz) January 8, 2023

What now?

Seems Jimmy’s cringe song didn’t play well with this crowd.

Gosh, we’re shocked because usually, they have such a great sense of humor. TO BE FAIR, nobody thought this was funny but people being triggered because we shouldn’t mock a virus. C’mon, man.

"Wow, laughing at a deadly potential variant is so funny!" pic.twitter.com/V5eVXKvQws — Ian Miles Cheong's Prime Minister (@MToph91) January 8, 2023

CLUTCH THOSE PEARLS.

Huh?

Holy geez, go outside, touch some grass. In fact, touch all of the grass.

Because years-long, deadly plagues are so funny! https://t.co/Xcei5LkGyw — 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗻 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴 (@Devin_Young_) January 8, 2023

We weep for this country.

Except when we’re pointing and laughing at Jimmy Fallon and the triggered Branch COVIDIANS.

