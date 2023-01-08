Not only did Steve Schmidt feel justified shaming House Republicans for chanting, ‘USA USA,’ but he went so far as to claim our founding fathers would weep.

Actually, we’re pretty sure the founding fathers would just point and laugh at Steve … we’re damn sure they wouldn’t be at all upset with elected officials showing love for the country they fought for and died to create.

The whole hand gesture thing? C’mon, man.

The “USA”chant on the House floor is an abomination. It is sick. The first consequence of Kevin’s win is the swearing in of imposter George Santos who flashed the Ku Klux Klan hand signal on the House floor. What a sad and disgraceful day. Our founding fathers weep in heaven. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 7, 2023

We’ll chant ‘USA’ if we want, Sparky.

Plus he was WEARING PANTS! Know who else wore pants? That's right – Hitler! — Kieran 'Driveby' Eleison (@KieranEleison) January 8, 2023

OMG WE KNEW IT.

WTH are you babbling about? “Klu Klux Klan hand signal”?? What does that even mean?? The OK 👌 sign? You must be the only person on the planet unaware that myth is long debunked. Also, why do you hate patriotism, Commie? — WitCoHE 🇺🇸 (@E__Strobel) January 8, 2023

Every since Trump turned him away he’s been broken.

That’s all we can figure.

CRY MORE!! MUAHAhahahahahaha!! — JohnQueueToo (@JohnQueueToo) January 8, 2023

The Klan sign??

Are you having a stroke? — Ministry of Truth (@stressjudo) January 7, 2023

You actually think that the gsy Brazilian guy from Long Island is in the KKK??? Also, if hearing a USA chant triggers you that hard, maybe consider using your passport to gtfo. — Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) January 8, 2023

ANYONE WHO MAKES THAT SYMBOL IS CLEARLY IN THE KKK.

See what we mean? WHITE SUPREMACISTS. Steve says so.

If you're unironically still touting a 4Chan🍀 prank as real news in current year, you may be clinically brain dead. — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) January 7, 2023

How dare #Hakeem just now lead Pelosi et al. in chants of "USA! USA!" I am literally shaking! — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) January 7, 2023

Would you have felt better if they started chanting “Ukraine “? Dems are more loyal to that country than to ours. — jhawk4life ™ 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇮🇪 (@jhawk4life) January 8, 2023

Oof.

I saw an American flag at lunchtime today and I'm literally still shaking. — 🇺🇸Ultra-Haggis Agenda🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@tellcarl2) January 7, 2023

Same here.

We only hope we can get through this.

Heh.

***

***

